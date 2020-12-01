The controversial Lafayette Unified Development Code may soon be reinvented and renamed.

The Lafayette City and Parish Councils on Wednesday are expected to introduce ordinances to make changes to the UDC and rename it the Lafayette Development Code.

The code, which is designed to correct some of the problems and address some complaints with the UDC, applies only in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated parts of the parish.

One of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's campaign promises when seeking the office in 2019 was to repeal and replace the UDC, which was adopted by a previous administration and was seen by some as constricting commercial and residential development.

Shortly after taking office in January, Guillory appointed a 39-person committee representing primarily real estate and development interests to review the UDC, consider public input and rewrite the code.

Mary Sliman, director of planning and development for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said at a press conference Tuesday the new development code is designed to make development more efficient and business friendly.

"The No. 1 goal was to identify specific UDC regulations that negatively impacted development and to help our staff create measures that are more pro-development," she said, "while still implementing our comprehensive plan called Plan Lafayette."

Planning and development staff reviewed more than 130 comments and proposed new regulations to the committee, conducted three public meetings and considered feedback in drafting the LDC, Sliman said.

One of the most significant changes, she said, is "the ability to make smart decisions when there are site restraints for specific properties. This administrative privilege ability was added to certain sections of the code to empower LCG to make decisions in a more timely and efficient manner."

Parking lot landscaping changes are included in the new plan, Sliman said, allowing developers to "use more creativity" in designing parking lots. The new code will encourage developers to retain mature trees rather than replacing them with new, unestablished vegetation.

The Lafayette Development Code also will include sign regulation changes to allow for pilon signs (two posts), decrease open space requirement for residential and commercial heavy districts and allow gravel parking in the city of Lafayette under certain conditions, she said.