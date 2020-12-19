The United Way of Southwest Louisiana was one of hundreds of colleges and philanthropic organizations that received a Christmastime boost from billionaire MacKenzie Scott to combat poverty and support education.
Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon.com, Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, donated $5 million to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana as part of an over $4.15 billion giving initiative that supported 384 organizations, including over a dozen institutions in Louisiana, such as Dillard University in New Orleans, Capital Area United Way and Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.
The gift is the largest single donation in United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s 80-year history.
Scott announced the donations in a blog post last week, detailing how her team of advisers whittled the pool from 6,490 candidates to the final 384 recipients.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” Scott said, partially describing the impetus behind her giving.
Denise Durel, CEO and president of United Way of Southwest Louisiana, said she kept the gift under wraps from almost everyone, including her team members, until the donation was announced by Scott. The only staff clued in were the accounting department and the organization’s auditor, who were involved in the financial side of the process, she said.
Even Durel didn’t know the magnitude of Scott’s giving efforts until the Tuesday announcement. She learned with the rest of the world that other organizations benefited when her phone began buzzing with congratulatory messages from other beneficiaries, like the Capital Area United Way, she said.
“It felt so wonderful that someone like her and her team could see value in our work...We know the people here that we’re helping were so appreciative but it just spoke volumes to us. It was a confirmation that yes, Denise, you’re doing the right thing and the United Way of Southwest Louisiana is on the right path. It was wonderful to have that confirmation, especially from someone like MacKenzie Scott, who can choose to give to anyone,” Durel said.
“To learn how many organizations they had researched and how many people they interviewed, and to know we just kept making the cut was just incredible,” she said.
Durel said the saga began with a nondescript email in November from one of Scott’s advisers probing the possibility of making a gift. Durel participated in an interview, not knowing who the benefactor was, and a few weeks later received a call that the United Way of Southwest Louisiana would be receiving $5 million from Scott.
“I just started screaming and crying simultaneously,” she said.
Durel thinks the organization was noticed for “stepping out of the box” this year. Like for many in southwest Louisiana, it’s been a trying year while weathering the novel coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes Laura and Delta. The United Way of Southwest Louisiana serves residents in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes, and with each new challenge in the region, the organization said yes to more and more, she said.
Over the past 10 years, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana has expanded into more direct service programs, like an initiative to fight child hunger, offering income tax preparation services and delivering books to children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, but this year things exploded.
This spring, when the Lake Charles area’s only feeding site for homeless people, Abraham’s Tent, closed, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana stepped in with the Salvation Army to take over feeding operations, serving 60,000 meals over seven and a half weeks. They then segued into drive-through grocery giveaways, Durel said.
When Hurricane Laura decimated the area, the United Way served as the coordinator for donations, collecting and disseminating food, clothing, personal care supplies, pet care items. Anything people could need, they handled, she said. Storm survivors visited their church parking lot set-up daily to get carloads of supplies and enjoy a hot meal.
“If it’s what needs to be done then this United Way is going to find a way to do it,” she said.
Durel said there are no set plans for the money to date.
The 46 United Way branches that received funds from Scott will hold Zoom meetings in January to discuss individual goals and help one another brainstorm. After those meetings, the southwestern Louisiana team and their board of directors will begin more formal planning. One option is to use some of the funds to establish an endowment to sustain the nonprofit into the future, she said.
Durel said the organization would like to honor Scott’s stated interest in supporting economic stability and lifting families who’ve fallen on hard financial times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, many Louisiana families were already in difficult financial positions; United Way’s ALICE Report released in August found that as of 2018, 18% of Louisiana families lived in poverty while another 33% are above the poverty line but struggled to afford basic needs.
They don’t take the responsibility of spending the money lightly, she said.
“We have to be strategic. We have to create a plan looking at the end in mind: What would we want to achieve, then creating a plan and somewhat starting at the end and working backward to create it. We’ve got to look at data, use our knowledge, talk to different stakeholders here locally and at the state level, and then also with the United Way network so we can ensure we’re making the right decisions and that the plan we create for this is the right thing,” Durel said.