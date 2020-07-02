More Lafayette Parish voters participating in early voting for the July 11 the presidential preference election are choosing to cast ballots by mail rather than in person due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Charlene Meaux-Menard, Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters, said as of Thursday afternoon, 1,639 Lafayette Parish voters cast ballots in person compared with 3,189 who voted by mail.
Another 4,085 Lafayette Parish voters qualified to vote by mail and were sent a ballot but hadn't yet returned the completed form, Meaux-Menard added.
Of the ballots cast by mail or in person thus far, Democrats cast 344 more votes than Republicans. Democrat ballots totaled 2,586 as of Thursday afternoon. Republicans cast 2,242 ballots.
Because this is a presidential preference election, voters registered as Democrats can only vote for a Democrat and those registered as Republican can only vote for a Republican.
In the 2016 presidential preference election, Meaux-Menard said, 2,487 people voted early in person with 929 voting by mail, the opposite of this year.
Other things have changed this election cycle because of COVID-19. Those voting early in person are asked to wear a mask and bring their own ink pen to sign in. Workers in the registrar's office are wearing masks and other personal protection against the virus.
Voters also are being given an extra week to cast ballots in the presidential preference election. The last day of in-person early voting in Lafayette Parish is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the registrar's office, 1010 Lafayette St. in downtown Lafayette.