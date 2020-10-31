Southwestern Louisiana people have seen trouble in triple of late: COVID-19, then hurricanes Laura and Delta, which battered their homes, businesses and institutions with wind and water.

Toss in what has been a bitter national election season with a politically fractious electorate, Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court H. Lynn Jones said, and how might voters react? He found out over the course of 10 early voting days, and what he saw in his home parish was joyful.

“I was there every day in Lake Charles Civic Center,” said Jones of early voting, “and it was not quite what I expected. We’ve had two storms and COVID, but people were upbeat, with positive attitudes, even more upbeat than during a normal election. Everybody was just happy to be going to vote.”

And vote Calcasieu people did, in record numbers. Despite long lines and new polling places, necessitated largely because of massive damage related to the storm and COVID-19, most people appeared cheerful.

“There was nothing but camaraderie. We’ve been through so much, and we’ve been through so much together. We’ve all been through the same things; everybody has been helping neighbors and each other. I think it brought the community together,” Jones said of the opportunity to vote.

Some 35 percent of Calcasieu voters made it to the polls during early voting, which ended Tuesday. Jones said Calcasieu recorded the second-highest percentage of turnout for early voting in Louisiana, barely eclipsed by Orleans Parish.

“The biggest day we ever had at the Calcasieu Courthouse for early voting was 1,000 votes,” Jones said. But on two days of 10 for early voting at the Civic Center — early voting was moved there from the courthouse because of COVID concerns — voting passed 3,000.

“We averaged about 2,500 voters a day for 10 days,” he said. The Civic Center was one of three sites in Louisiana that drew more than 3,000 voters — the others were the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.

Jones said impacts of Hurricane Laura, which tore through the parish after landfall with 150 mph winds, caused him to evaluate Calcasieu’s normal polling places in September and create a new plan for early voting and the Nov. 3 Election Day. That plan was made with the Police Jury and secretary of state. Plans had to be made in time to notify voters of new sites, which was done by mail.

Bryan Beam, Calcasieu Parish administrator, said everyone involved took the new plans in stride.

“They (poll workers) handled it like champs," Beam said. "People were not frantic, not nervous.” Despite, the large numbers, he said early voting was orderly.

Jones said the decision was made to use “mega centers” and even “mega mega centers” to accommodate the parish’s 123 polling sites, which typically serve 130,000 registered Calcasieu voters.

In part the decision was made because many normal polling places were damaged by Laura and because many poll commissioners had been displaced by the storm. By consolidating into fewer sites, which required moving 85 precincts, the parish could operate with fewer poll workers — about 450, down from 600. Some larger votes sites were also more favorable for accommodating social distancing guidelines.

Hurricane Delta, which blew through the area on Oct. 9, created yet more damage and necessitated a review of the voting plan’s changes. But most voting sites weathered that storm.

Jones said he believes Calcasieu is tackling one of the most challenging voting seasons in history. He said he helped with an election after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, but as challenging as that situation was, Calcasieu’s may be more difficult. Calcasieu, he said, has faced two hurricanes and the pandemic. Plus, he said, the election following Katrina was local, not national, so Orleans Parish could call upon other parishes for election help. Because Calcasieu is dealing with a national election, not a local one, he said, election workers from other parishes must tend to their own polls.

“We don’t have that luxury of getting outside help,” he said.

Jones said the heavy turnout during early voting means fewer voters will show up to the polls Nov. 3. That will relieve pressure at the largest polling places. For example, he said, some 11,000 voters are expected to flock to Burton Coliseum on Tuesday; without early voting, there might have been 19,000.

Jones said Entergy is still grappling with power lines, which were destroyed during Laura, so generators will be available in case polling sites lose power.

He said in addition to notification by mail, voters can access the state’s GeauxVote app to see where they should vote. He said there will be personnel at each polling place to redirect voters who show up at the wrong site.

He said for the runoff, if necessary, regular polling sites may be ready for use.

Beam said the lines of people during early voting was a positive sign for the community. Normal tasks like voting and getting home repairs are like “early flowers in the spring that crack through the sidewalks," he said.

“People are resilient.”