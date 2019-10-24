The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at a vacant bar on McKinley Street, according to KATC.
Firefighters responded to a call around 3 a.m. Thursday to an abandoned building at 200 McKinley St. The department says the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.
The blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes. The building received heavy fire damage.
The building, according to the department, was last known as "Good Ole Boy's Hookah Bar."
Witnesses told firefighters the abandoned building was not secure and that individuals have been seen entering and possibly living inside.
Utility services were not connected.
A cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.