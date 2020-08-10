The Lafayette Parish Council took a first step Monday toward freeing $200,000 to keep four recreation centers open through the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The money will come from $2 million voters agreed in 2019 to move from a savings the public library system had built up over the years. The proposition also transferred $8 million from the libraries to drainage.
The Parish Council voted 4-1 to introduce the ordinance during a special meeting Monday and will consider final approval at a special meeting Aug. 24.
Even then, the action isn't final until or unless the City Council approves a companion ordinance, Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott said Monday.
On July 17, in a news release and video release, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced he was closing two recreation centers and two activity centers in north Lafayette in communities that are largely Black and economically challenged. Thirty-seven employees of the parks and recreation department, including park police officers, will lose their jobs effective Friday.
Following public outcry and protests, Guillory and his staff walked back the announcement, saying it was never the intent to close the centers but to find alternate ways to keep them open, such as naming rights. He sent out a request for proposals to organizations and businesses to operate the centers and has since said the recreation centers will remain open.
During a budget hearing Thursday, City Councilman Glenn Lazard offered an amendment to use $3.5 million in city general fund money to keep the recreation centers open. City Councilman Andy Naquin objected, forcing a separate vote of both councils during a wrap-up meeting Aug. 27.
Parish Council members at Monday's meeting called the $200,000 proposal a stop-gap and a back-up plan to keep the four recreation centers open through Oct. 31, 2021. Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin said the money is to make sure the recreation centers remain open through next fiscal year if the City Council budget amendment fails.
Will Thiele, a Lafayette resident in Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin's district, where the four centers are located, called into the meeting. Calling the proposal a nice gesture, Thiele said he opposes the ordinance because of the parish's finances.
If the Parish Council members vote in favor of the City Council amendment to use $3.5 million in city funds for parks and recreation, the $200,000 isn't needed, he said.
Rubin voted against the introductory ordinance. He said with the city offering to fund the centers, the $200,000 should be used to keep the 37 employees on staff through Oct. 31.