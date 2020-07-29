Just a few hours after residents held hostage for more than 20 minutes a town hall meeting with chants of "Save our recs" and "Northside matters," Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory began soliciting outside entities to run four recreation centers in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Guillory announced July 17 he was closing the Domingue Recreation Center, George Bowles Activity Center, J. Carlton James Activity Center and Heymann Park Recreation Center on Aug. 14 and laying off 37 employees because city sales tax income has dropped by millions after businesses were ordered to close to slow the spread of COVID-19. The announcement took Black City and Parish Council members by surprise and ignited protests.
As soon as Guillory tried to speak at his third town hall meeting Wednesday, a group of residents stood and started chanting.
They also protested because many of the residents weren't allowed to address the Parish and City councils Tuesday when the Parish Council did not second a motion to introduce an ordinance that would have forced Guillory to keep the recreation centers open through Oct. 31.
"How does it feel to be silenced?" one of the protesters said Wednesday.
The chants varied from being specific to the recreation centers and north side to objecting to police use of force that left a Minneapolis man, George Floyd, dead to general calls for equality.
"Get your knee off our neck," they chanted. "Save the children." "North side matters."
Guillory attempted to silence the protesters, asking them to instead engage in a dialogue. After a warning, he asked Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan to remove the protesters from the Robicheaux Recreation Center. The protesters left without trouble.
No one was arrested and no one caused trouble, Sgt. Wayne Griffin, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department, said.
Guillory said he let the protest continue so long because he believes it is about more than closing recreation centers and believes in the right to peacefully protest.
With about 30 minutes left to the town hall meeting, Guillory answered questions from the public, endorsing an idea to create a volunteer force to help out with programs and said he would find a way to keep the four centers open, including public-private partnerships.
Resident Ken Broussard suggested saving $500,000 a year by closing one or all three LCG golf courses. He objected to privatizing the recreation centers, saying taxpayers should control their tax dollars, not private corporations.
A few hours later, Lafayette Consolidated Government released a request for proposals from businesses and organizations interested in operating the four recreation centers.
The business or organization would be responsible for hiring its own staff, marketing the centers, working with LCG to set fees for use of the centers and share any profits with LCG.
Any contract would require the recreation centers be accessible to all Lafayette Parish citizens; emergency services must be available at all times; and the centers must be maintained according to all codes and regulations.