The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday voted to approve three new cultural districts, which now cover a large swath of the city core.
Buildings more than 50 years old are eligible for state historic renovation tax credits within cultural districts, which also allow for sales tax exemptions on certain original works of art.
The historic renovation tax credit — which covers 20 to 25 percent of eligible construction costs — is a primary reason Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration is pushing to create more districts, according Robideaux’s aide, Kate Durio.
The council voted 7-2 to approve three new districts around the Freetown neighborhood, University Avenue corridor and the Oil Center. Councilman Jared Bellard and Councilman William Theriot voted no without comment.
A cultural district in the McComb-Veazey neighborhood was created last year. With that one and another in downtown Lafayette, there are now five contiguous cultural districts in the city stretching from Interstate 10 to Vermilionville.