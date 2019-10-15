About $620,000 is slated to be spent on two architectural contracts for building a new, controversial library in northeast Lafayette.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government's professional services review committee on Tuesday recommended Chase Marshall Architects of Lafayette to design and prepare plans for the new northeast regional library.
The library board of control and professional services review committee recommended Chase Marshall Architects, with two alternatives, Abel + Crozier Architects and Ziler Architects, to Mayor-President Joel Robideaux for approval.
In August, the committee, along with the Lafayette Parish Library board of control, selected architectural consultants 720 Design for another aspect of the northeast library project, what is described by Public Works Director Mark Dubroc as the schematics.
That contract, estimated to be worth about $260,000, involves gathering information, interior design and consulting, preparing specifications and bidding documents, and administering construction of the two projects. It also includes hosting meetings with residents to determine what they want in the new northeast library.
Lafayette City-Parish Council Kenneth Boudreaux pushed for the new library in his district now that new libraries have been built in Scott, Carencro and Youngsville. Boudreaux said a library is needed east of Evangeline Thruway and Interstate 49 because of physical barriers to those who rely on bicycles and walking.
The council approved a budget amendment earmarking $12 million in fund balance from the Lafayette Parish public libraries, $8 million of it for constructing the northeast library and $4 million to expand the Carencro library, which is the smallest and oldest of the new libraries, built in 2012. Land was donated to expand the Carencro library. Officials are searching for land to build or a building to renovate to house the new northeast library.
Some in the community and on the council are opposed to the northeast library. The library board has been criticized for accruing a $40 million fund balance in part to build and furnish the new libraries. That surplus has dwindled to $26 million. But on Oct. 12, voters approved a proposal to rededicate $10 million of the fund balance to roads, bridges, drainage and recreation. Robideaux had proposed taking more of the library money for drainage, but the council said no.
In 2018, voters failed to renew a 1.61-mill property tax that expires at the end of 2019. Two other library taxes remain in place.
The two candidates in the Nov. 16 race for mayor-president, Republican Josh Guillory and no-party candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar, are split on the issue. Guillory opposes spending the money to build a new northeast Lafayette library. Alm-LaBar supports the project.