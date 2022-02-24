My name is Daniil Katerynchuk and I am a student from Ukraine at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette majoring in mechanical engineering.
First of all, I would like to thank all the American people who show their constant support in our effort to protect our sovereign country against the militaristic Russian regime. We are extremely grateful for that.
There are a couple of things that are important to mention. The first is that this war hasn’t broken out this month. It's been going on for almost eight years, killing more than 15,000 people. What we’re witnessing right now is the rapid escalation of the conflict. That is why some information that I am going to share today might not be relevant; the situation might change within days or even hours.
For example, today, Ukraine has instituted a state of emergency. The Defense Council has called up all reserves ages 18 to 60 and it has also approved the right to self-defense, allowing its citizens to carry firearms.
Another thing is that most of the Ukrainians do not view the Russian population as their enemy. We have a clear distinction between the Russians and the Kremlin. I believe most of the people who grew up in Russia do not want a full-scale war with Ukraine. It's the Kremlin that has imperial ambitions. For Putin, the existence of a modern and successful Ukraine would mean the end of the Kremlin dictatorship as more people would want to leave Russia.
And the third thing to know is that Ukraine does not want an inch of the Russian land. I think its important to highlight that as some people still do not have a clear opinion on who is the aggressor and who's defending in this conflict.
Sleep deprivation and anxiety
Being an international student in the United States is not easy. Culture shock, homesickness and constant stress are common. This semester, I have a part-time job on campus. Apart from that, I am taking 18 credit hours, which is more than enough for an engineering student.
For the past week, since Putin has announced recognition of the so-called DPR and LPR, I have been suffering from sleep deprivation and anxiety. I am extremely worried about my family’s safety. Every night before falling asleep, I spend some time reading the latest news. And this is the first thing I do upon waking up. I am afraid of the scenario that one day I might open the news feed and see that the full scale war has started. In that case, I would have to take a gap in my college education and return home to join the defending military forces.
My family and friends live in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Right now, nothing threatens them and I really hope it stays this way. However, my fiances’ grandparents live in Donetsk. And we are currently searching for ways to evacuate them. I talked recently to my grandfather who is almost 80 years old and he expressed his readiness to join the reserves. So my family will not stand aside.
We are one step away from a full-scale war. Every day we see the troops approaching, but this does not frighten us.
Choosing independence
Luckily, I had the privilege to discuss Ukraines’ military capabilities with a Ukrainian politician from a ruling party. He believes that right now Ukraine desperately needs to increase its air defense units. Because if Putin chooses to advance, he will first conduct an artillery attack with close-to-medium missiles. This will destroy infrastructure, military facilities and strategic posts. There’s also a shortage of modern attack planes in Ukraine and a general lack of modern weaponry equipment that can destroy missiles.
The only positive I can take from Putin's press conference Monday, where he announced the recognition of the DPR and LPR, is that Ukraine has finally freed itself from the shackles of the Minsk Protocol. And I would like to praise the Ukrainian president Volodymir Zelensky, who has heard the voice of the Ukrainian people. He refused to surrender the country's sovereignty to Putin nor to terrorists from the TOTU region, which stands for temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
I am glad that in these couple of days the Ukrainian leaders have made an important decision. We did not follow the path of Czechoslovakia in 1938, by surrendering its country to the aggressor. The Ukrainian people chose a different path. We chose the path of Finland in 1939, the path of Israel in 1947, the path of Taiwan in 1949. It is the path of the formation of an independent sovereign country, guided by Euro-Atlantic values, Western values.
A couple of years ago, I knew one student from the Western part of Ukraine, his name is Vlad Kramarov. He was on the UL tennis team. I also heard that there are some Russian and Ukrainian professors on the campus, but I don't keep in touch with them. However, I have many international and American friends and they all show their support, which is extremely heartwarming for me.
Some of them even asked whether they can help somehow. And they certainly can. There is a full list of charities which can be found on Reddit. Some charities help the war, others help children, women, the elderly and animals. I just have to warn you that unfortunately, there are always gonna be fraudulent websites, so please choose carefully. But we all can be a contribution to make this world a little bit peaceful.
Thank you again for your support! Ukrainians will not surrender and give up their land. Glory to Ukraine, glory to its heroes!