The body of a 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing while tubing on an Idaho River has been found, according to multiple news sources.
The Gem County Sheriff's Office said Everette Jackson's body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon about two miles downstream in the Payette River from the area Jackson was last seen; Jackson was identified by his family, according to multiple Idaho news sources.
Jackson was a student at .LSU Eunice. The school announced confirmation of death Monday in a Twitter post.
Jackson disappeared last week after he fell out of a tube and into the river.
Funeral arrangements will be announced after his body is returned to Louisiana.