Funeral services have been announced for Matthew Carter, the Comeaux High senior who died Wednesday after an alleged armed robbery attempt.
There will be visitation for from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at David Funeral Home, 316 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road. The church will open its doors at 9 a.m.
Burial will follow at St Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville.
Matthew succumbed to his injuries Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, after being critically injured in what police say was an armed attempt to steal his car.
Two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, have been charged with first-degree murder related to his death, police said. They have also been charged with armed robber and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Lafayette police discovered Matthew, who was seated inside his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at a residential area off of Kaliste Saloom Road on Jan. 18.