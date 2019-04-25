If you see law enforcement officers and fire department personnel along the Vermilion River today, they probably are not recovering a body.
They're undergoing water rescue training, according to John Mowell, public information officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Thursday morning, deputies were observed with a body board around the American Legion hall on Surrey Street. That was part of the training, Mowell said.
This afternoon, he said, deputies and personnel with the Lafayette Fire Department will be around Rotary Point undergoing additional training by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.