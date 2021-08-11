David Cheramie, who has led operations at Vermilionville and Bayou Vermilion District for 10 years, survived an attempt Wednesday by some board members to fire him as CEO.
At the end of a 90-minute special meeting with a single agenda item, to consider the termination of Cheramie, three of the four board members who called for the special meeting abstained from voting, leaving five voting against firing Cheramie.
Calvin Leger, the fourth who called for the special meeting, cast the only vote to terminate Cheramie.
The board has been split for about a year between longer-serving appointees and those appointed between July and October 2020. They filled vacancies created when three board members resigned after attempting to stop a public statement by Vermilionville staff condeming systemic racism after the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Leger was one of the board members who resigned in protest. He was reappointed by mayors of Lafayette Parish municipalities, except the city of Lafayette.
The three board members who abstained from Wednesday's vote to fire Cheramie were Mark Wiltz, appointed by the City Council in October; David Eaton, appointed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October; and Holden Hoggatt, appointed by the Parish Council in October 2019, according to the BVD web page.
The results of an investigation by a human resources attorney allegedly prompted the call for the meeting. While the attorney's 15-page report was not released to the public, board President Thomas Michot during Wednesday's meeting described the allegations, some dating as far back as 2015.
Twenty-four allegations of wrongdoing were mentioned in the report, Michot said, 10 of them by an employee who refused to speak with the HR attorney or provide any details.
Of the remaining 14 allegations, Michot said, nine were by an employee who made four allegations against board members, three against Cheramie and two against co-workers. Five other complaints came from different employees, all against Cheramie.
None of the complaints were of a sexual nature, Michot said.
One of the employees, Michot said, complained because Cheramie, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, disclosed to employees that the complainant tested positive for the virus and those who came into contact with him should quarantine. The disclosure was a possible violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said.
Another employee, Michot said, filed a complaint against Cheramie after a co-worker stormed from a meeting, saying Cheramie was a joke. The complainant alleged if the employee who stormed out had been a person of color, Cheramie would have fired him. Because the employee was White, the complainant said, Cheramie did nothing.
In a 2015 complaint, an employee alleged Cheramie lost his temper and used a curse word while telling him to do his job. Cheramie admitted the allegation was true, explaining his wife had just been diagnosed with cancer and he wasn't handling it well. An executive board member at the time told him to attend training, he said, and he did.
Michot said he doesn't believe the allegations rise to the point of requiring the firing of Cheramie. The board should regroup and consider action against Cheramie that fits the allegations, such as a performance improvement plan.
The HR attorney's report, he said, contains 12 other recommendations for improvements at the organization.
Leger countered Michot's explanation of the report findings, saying he omitted an employee's complaint that Cheramie called her autistic and said he was uncomfotable speaking with her. The employee said Cheramie, no matter what happens, "shrugs and coasts through every day on autopilot," Leger recounted from the report. Another human resources specialist hired previously, he said, described Cheramie as highly ineffective as a leader.
"In my opinion, the list of complaints shows record of bad behavior over time," Leger said.
About 100 people attended the online meeting Wednesday. Forty-eight people emailed comments, including 46 who opposed firing Cheramie and two who supported firing Cheramie.