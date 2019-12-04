Mixing undedicated city and parish revenue to help the financially-strapped parish arm of Lafayette Consolidated Government was discussed Wednesday by the charter transition committee.
The committee is looking at issues that could be problematic in January when the combined city-parish council transitions to a separate council for the city of Lafayette and the parish of Lafayette for the first time since LCG was created in 1996.
The topic came up during a discussion about how costs of operating LCG are divided between the city and parish. LCG Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said more than 20 methods for splitting costs, from IT to finance, are used at this time. Options include dividing costs based on population, which is what former Parish President Joey Durel used — a 50-50 split — or based on non-dedicated tax revenue available in the city and parish, which Mayor-President Joel Robideaux is using and is about 80-20, she said.
Assessor and committee member Conrad Comeaux said charging the city and parish for administrative costs based on how much revenue each has is "the most disturbing" method and "blows me away."
Councilwoman Liz Hebert, who is on the city-parish council and was elected to the city council, said the city's finances are not as healthy as they had been, which is a concern.
"We are about to have a problem," Hebert said. "We are no longer going be able foot the bill for the parish."
Committee member Keith Stutes, district attorney for the 15th Judicial District Court, asked Toups whether the mayor-president in the future could recommend a budget that mixes city and parish money that isn't dedicated to specific sources.
Toups said the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter says city tax revenue goes to the city general fund and parish tax revenue goes to the parish general fund.
Stutes questioned whether that applies to taxes that aren't dedicated to specific costs or funds. He said he would like to see one general fund, with city and parish undedicated tax revenues mixed.
City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott did not comment on the issue during the meeting, but said afterward the charter prohibits mixing city and parish revenue because the city still exists as a separate entity. Some governmental functions are consolidated, but the city and parish governments, he said, are not.