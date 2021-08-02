The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing is asking for $6.5 million from Lafayette Consolidated Government to assist with emergency homelessness caused in part by the COVID crisis.
In a news release and email to Lafayette City and Parish Council members Monday, ARCH requested $5.5 million for an emergency shelter that would have few requirements for entry and allow for separation of residents to protect against the spread of COVID; $2.5 million for four years of shelter operations; and $1 million for shelter and resources for victims of domestic abuse seeking aid through Faith House.
The city and parish were awarded $85.5 million in federal COVID recovery dollars, half of which has already been received. Mayor-President Josh Guillory presented his proposed plan to spend the money to the councils in July, but they deferred final adoption until they can study his proposal and possibly make changes.
Guillory's plan includes 70 projects divided into categories of drainage, roads and bridges, public safety and competitive investments (quality of life). None of the money is earmarked for the homeless despite a rising need caused by the loss of jobs, shelters and housing from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan does include $1.2 million for a mobile command bus to be used by the Sheriff's Office and city police; $750,000 for a new jail; $1.5 million for new energy-efficient golf carts at city-owned golf courses; and $3.9 million for staffing adjustments to implement the rescue plan.
Leigh Rachal, executive director or ARCH, said Monday several council members have been involved in conversations about the request. While she didn't speak directly with Guillory about the ARCH request, Rachal said the need to help the homeless came up in every conversation with the mayor-president over the past year or so.
People in the area are living in their cars, in sheds and, in rural areas, barns, Rachal said, with no opportunity available for emergency sheltering. A single man or woman in the Lafayette area right now, she said, who isn't a veteran, isn't a victim of domestic violence, isn't HIV positive and doesn't have care of their children has no emergency shelter available to them.
Congregate shelters where multiple beds are housed in a single room aren't in use because of the pandemic. Local agencies have instead been housing people in local hotels or rented homes. In the Acadiana region, Rachal said, about 600 families have utilized that service, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
ARCH member agencies are seeing a recent increase in requests for help, in part due to expiration of a moratorium on evictions by landlords. Money from the U.S. Treasury Department has been used to help pay rent for those in housing, but not to provide housing to those already homeless, she said.
Ideally, Rachal said, ARCH would like to use the $5.5 million to convert a former hotel into an emergency shelter as well as affordable housing and transitional housing. The need for emergency shelter is a primary concern.
"Operating without an emergeny shelter," she said, "is like operating without an emergency room. We have nowhere for folks in crisis to go."
Rachal is urging those in the community to support ARCH's efforts to obtain part of the federal COVID recovery money by signing a petition at: bit.ly/supporttheshelter.