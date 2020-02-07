In a few short weeks, an empty space in the Northgate Mall will be transformed into a wonderland of twirling tulle and beaming smiles as Lafayette-area teens search for their perfect prom dress with the help of The Butterfly Effect.
The Butterfly Effect Project, a program of New Day Community Outreach, aims to outfit Lafayette-area high school girls with free dresses to feel confident and beautiful for their school prom. New Day founder Natasha Leday took over the event, previously called the Cinderella Project of Lafayette, from UL AmeriCorps in 2017.
Since then, Leday and outreach coordinator Kisharra Angelety have devoted hundreds of hours to pulling the event off each year. The two women solicit donations from area businesses and boutiques, collect gently used dresses from the public, coordinate volunteers, and sort and arrange many of the gowns themselves, shuttling boxes of dresses and hanging racks from off season storage to the Northgate Mall in the lead-up to the event.
Leday said each year there’s always moments of fear where it seems like things might fall through or there might not be enough help, but they always pull it off.
“This all happens on a wish and a prayer,” Angelety said. “There’s so much God in this.”
Each year seeing the girls’ beaming faces is worth the stress, Leday said. On March 14, hundreds of area students will present their student ID or a recent report card at the door and enter the event, poring over hundreds of beaded, embroidered and sleek dresses to find their match. The Butterfly Effect has served about 400 girls each year, Angelety said.
The students will walk a small runway to the cheers of their family members and volunteers, afterward ringing a hand bell to announce they’ve said “yes!” to the dress. They’ll then don a prom queen sash and tiara and take a picture in Cajun Creations’ magic mirror photo booth to commemorate the moment, Angelety said.
The pomp and circumstance are key to making the event fun for the girls. The two women said they don’t want the girls to feel ashamed that they’re getting a dress for free. It shouldn’t feel like a charity handout or a sad reality, but a celebration of self-confidence, their inner and outer beauty and the joy of prom, they said.
“This is just as meaningful if not more than a box of food or utility bill assistance for these girls — it means everything to them. It means a lot to us in turn to know we can touch their hearts in a way that most things can’t,” Angelety said.
The Butterfly Effect can seem frivolous to those not associated with the project, especially men, the women said. But without the program’s assistance, many of the attendees have told Angelety and Leday they wouldn’t have attended their proms if they hadn’t found a dress at the event.
Expenses are tight for many families. Senior year is expensive because of additional graduation fees, college application costs and other add-ons. For many families, the Butterfly Effect is a relief because it allows parents and their daughters to enjoy the moment without having to weigh the importance of a dress against another family need, Angelety said.
No one should miss out on an experience like prom because of money struggles, they said.
“Everyone, male or female, has had a moment in high school that was life changing. Either it was life changing because you got to experience it — like that playoff game — or it was life changing because you didn’t get to experience it and you’re still thinking about it,” Angelety said. “Remember that moment, when you were 16 years old and either you were so fortunate or so unfortunate. That’s where these girls are now.”
Prom was a big deal to Shauntet Joseph in high school. The 47-year-old and her husband, Richard, spent their Friday afternoon working their way through cardboard boxes of dresses, fluffing and hanging the gowns on racks organized by size alongside a handful of other Butterfly Effect volunteers. Using their free time to do something productive to help the community felt like an obvious choice, she said.
Last year, Joseph underwent kidney and pancreas transplants. After recovering she promised to seize opportunities to help others and leaped at the chance to help with the prom event when she saw it on Facebook.
“I told myself I would get more involved with the community and helping others,” she said. “I’ve always been for the underdog because I’ve been the underdog.”
There are many underprivileged students that don’t get to engage socially like their peers do and events like Butterfly Effect help create a level playing field that allows those teens to have a night of fun and enjoyment, Joseph said.
The Butterfly Effect Project is accepting gently used or new long dresses until their giveaway event on March 14. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ButterflyEffectProjectofLafayette/ for a list of drop-off locations.