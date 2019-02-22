Mark Maciulski reached out to 21 hotels before finally finding one in Abbeville that had 15 rooms to accommodate his daughter’s soccer team for the state championship game Friday in Lafayette.
“We didn’t even attempt to find rooms for the parents,” Maciulski said with a laugh. “They are on their own for this trip. We generally try to all stay in the same place, but the parents are scattered for this trip.”
The Shreveport dad had tried in October to reserve a block of rooms just in case Loyola College Prep made it to the state championship, but he learned then that hotels were booked for the state’s annual Junior Beta convention scheduled for the same week in February.
Maciulski is one of about 15,000 people who are expected to have a $4 million economic impact this week because of the perfect storm of events happening in Acadiana.
“It’s very rare that one event can drive enough room nights to fill to near capacity,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel. “We have 6,000 hotel rooms. We do on occasion have weekends now with the Youngsville and Broussard sports complexes where we’ll have a couple tournaments there, and we’ll also have conventions and meetings in the city, and all of those combine to fill the hotels.”
That’s exactly what happened this week.
Soccer tournaments — including the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Soccer Playoffs, Louisiana All-Star High School Soccer Classic and Pelican Cup Soccer Tournament — brought about 2,600 people to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Soccer Stadium, the Youngsville Sports Complex and St. Julien Park in Broussard.
The Louisiana Junior Beta Club brought another 11,000 students to Lafayette for its annual convention at the Cajundome.
The Cheer America Championships brought an additional 500 attendees to the Cajundome Convention Center.
Mardi Gras festivities — such as this weekend's Krewe des Canailles and Krewe of Carnivale en Rio parades — also brought people to Lafayette.
Nearly every hotel room in Lafayette and surrounding cities was occupied Friday night.
No rooms were available at the Best Western in Abbeville where the Shreveport soccer team stayed. Typically, the hotel is only filled to capacity for events happening in Vermilion Parish, such as the Louisiana Cattle Festival in October and the Giant Omelette Celebration in November.
“We sometimes see spillover from Lafayette,” said the hotel’s manager, Alicia Hargrave. “And at this time of year and during the summer, it helps when we have soccer and baseball teams coming in for competitions like this.”
Hotel occupancy in the Lafayette area has averaged close to 50 percent for the past few years, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The organization tracks occupancy for about 100 hotels in Lafayette and its surrounding parishes.
Several hundred more hotel rooms will be available in Acadiana this year. Tru by Hilton in River Ranch opened recently, and other hotels — La Quinta on Pinhook, Courtyard by Marriott on Ambassador Caffery, Towneplace by Marriott on Kaliste Saloom — are expected to open soon.
Although Maciulski struggled to find rooms for the team this week, he said people went out of their way to make sure they got what they needed. One hotel manager called another, and that’s how they found rooms at the Best Western in Abbeville.
“Budget was never a concern,” Maciulski said. “It was just the lack of availability in Lafayette. Honest to God, I would have paid whatever. I would have paid anything this week to secure the rooms.”
Maciulski said his daughter’s soccer team has traveled to Lafayette for competitions before, and they will likely visit Deano’s Pizza and other favorite spots while in town.
And from a tourism standpoint, that’s the goal — to fill up hotels and encourage spending at local businesses.
“It’s really a great week for us,” Berthelot said. “My goal really is to have 52 weeks like this. It’s what we’re constantly striving for.”