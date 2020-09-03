The Lafayette City and Parish Councils on Thursday agreed to restore salaries for some employees of the Lafayette Science Museum and the Heymann Performing Arts Center for the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
The changes do not fully restore funding to the museum or arts center or all the employees laid off this year.
The councils made the changes during a wrap-up meeting to iron out disagreements in the proposed 2020-21 budget. Funding for the Heymann Center and museum will be approved with final adoption of the budget scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
A separate vote will be needed Sept. 17 to restore some funding to parks and recreation for four centers and some of the 37 employees laid off in August.
Councilman Glenn Lazard, who was absent Tuesday because of health reasons, had requested $3.5 million from the City general fund to restore cuts that led to the closure of four recreation centers and laying off 37 employees. Instead, on Tuesday the councils moved to restore $370,000 for some parks and rec employees.
Councilwoman Liz Hebert said Lazard's measure did not appear to have council support. Some council members are working with the Guillory administration to determine the minimum staff needed to operate the four recreation centers, Heymann Center and Science Museum to get through the pandemic. It wouldn't be fair, Hebert said, to restore all 37 employees laid off in parks and recreation and not the other 101 employees laid off this year.
Guillory made cuts to current operations and laid off 101 employees citing lost sales tax revenue from businesses closed due to the governor's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He further slashed expenses in the proposed 2020-21 budget based on scaled-back revenue estimates.
But Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups on Thursday made adjustments to the city's budget based on actual sales tax receipts during the pandemic, which were higher than projected in the budget, and reduced property tax receipts in the budget since property values fell 4.4% this year.
Parks and recreation funding caused conflict between the two councils at a previous budget meeting. All parks and recreation funding in the 2020-21 budget comes from city taxpayers, but the department is a parish department. Parish Council members wanted to vote on parks and rec decisions, but the City Council objected, citing the home rule charter amended in 2018 to give the city more control over how city tax dollars are spent.
Thursday's agreement to transfer $300,000 to the Science Museum from parish CREATE funds represents a compromise between the two councils, which were created with the 2018 charter amendment. This is the first budget being considered by two councils since the city and parish were consolidated in 1996.
City Councilwoman Nanette Cook earlier asked to use the full $890,000 balance in the CREATE fund, but the councils and administration settled on $300,000 to employ two Science Museum curators and a contract development director to work with the museum's foundation to raise money and market the facility. Guillory's proposed budget already contains money for a museum director and utilities.
At the Heymann Center, the councils added $130,000 from the city general fund, for a total of $230,000, to employ a full-time maintenance foreman, with the rest of the money to be used for temporary workers as needed to prepare and operate the facility when shows can resume post-pandemic.
Contracts are being signed for events at the Heymann Center. Hebert said Mardi Gras krewes that previously signed contracts are getting hit with a 61% increase in costs due to the cutbacks by the city. The city is passing costs along to clients due to budget cuts and layoff.