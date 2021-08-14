Five years ago, hundreds of Lafayette Parish residents on this date were ripping out sheetrock, pulling up soggy carpeting and hauling ruined furniture to the curbside as they began the recovery from a two-day storm that dumped 20 inches of rain on some neighborhoods.

Six hundred homes in Youngsville alone flooded, with hundreds of others scattered across Lafayette Parish in one of the worst natural disasters to strike the area.

The flood of Aug. 12-13, 2016, which has been called a 500-year flood, was caused by a system that stalled atop Louisiana. Some homes in Youngsville's Highland Ridge subdivision took on 20 inches of water.

Stafford Barnett's home in Delmar South subdivision, an unincorporated area off Johnston Street south of Acadiana Mall, was flooded twice that infamous weekend, once with an inch of water Friday, Aug. 12, which quickly receded, then again the next day with another inch of water.

It still meant pulling up pine wood floors, ripping out cabinets, replacing up to four feet of sheetrock and finding another place to live for several months. The total cost: $172,000.

"We flood five years ago and it was probably six to eight months after that we were close to flooding again," Barnett said Saturday. "It's just a matter of time 'til we flood again."

He and his wife have a system since the 2016 flood when it starts to rain hard.

"We pull up the rugs, anything that can get damaged off the floor and in the garage," Barnette said. "I sit out in my driveway and yell at people that drive through the water."

They've done this six or seven times in the past five years.

One year after the flood, then-Mayor-President Joel Robideaux lamented the lack of funds to clean 600 miles of coulees and other drainage outlets in the parish. Some hadn't been cleaned in years, even decades, because the parish didn't have the money.

Voters helped out in 2017 by rededicating part of a property tax to drainage and transferrring to drainage $9 million from a parish public health fund. in 2019, voters agreed to take $8 million from the Lafayette Parish libraries fund to use on drainage, roads and bridges.

Robideaux's 2019-20 budget also redirected millions in bond money from three proposed transportation projects in the five-year capital improvement program to fund drainage projects.

On Oct. 9, Lafayette Parish voters will be asked to renew a 3.58-mill parish property tax that generates about $7.8 million a year for drainage. It includes a 0.24-mill increase due to a drop in property tax revenue through reappraisals.

Greg Davis Jr., who lives in Derby Heights, a subdivision off Carmel Drive in unincorporated Lafayette Parish, is pleased with the work LCG has done since 2016.

"We have not flooded again," he said Saturday. "They made some major improvements to drainage."

The last heavy rain, Davis said, the streets flooded but not the houses. The parish set up water dams in a few areas to contain the water, he said.

"I’ve still got stuff in boxes," Davis said. "But things are back to normal as much as they can be after major flooding."

Barnett isn't so pleased. The parish cleaned ditches in his neighborhood, but not the coulee. He believes the culverts under roads and bridges throughout the parish are too small. There are probably other problems that lead to flooding, which need to be identified in a comprehensive study, he said.

City Councilwoman Nanette Cook, who was on the previous City-Parish Council during the 2016 flood, also said a comprehensive parish-wide drainage study is needed.

The City and Parish Councils this year have approved millions of dollars for building detention and retention ponds to help hold water during heavy rainfall so the Vermilion River has time to drain and doesn't back up, flooding homes.

But the city has been sued over the quick-take expropration of property for at least one detention pond, which gives Cook pause. She suggests the city may need more detailed study and engineering to determine how much the ponds will help.

Many residents believe dredging the Vermilion River, which hasn't been fully dredged since 1957, will help alleviate some flooding in the city and parish since all rainwater eventually drains into the river. A 2017 Corps of Engineers survey found the river is only 2 feet deep in some spots.

But a study released in 2020 that was authorized by the Corps of Engineers and conducted by the Louisiana Watershed Flood Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette found the cost of the project exceeded the benefits and raised concerns about harm to communities downstream.

The City Council allocated $5 million for spot dredging the river in places, for instance, where coulees drain into the Vermilion which tend to get plugged up with silt and debris. Spot dredging the river, Cook said, plus other things, like detention ponds, may cumulatively ease the problem.

"I don’t think there's one silver bullet," she said.

Ken Ritter took office as mayor of Youngsville in January 2015. He remembers the tragedy of August 2016 and said it changed him as a leader.

"That morning I remember getting calls before I even left my house. I made it to the fire station. I didn’t know if I’d make it to city hall," he said Saturday. "I remember the pain that I saw in our residents. There was almost a sense of helplessness initially on what we could do to help."

From that point, Ritter said, he was singularly focused on improving drainage, to doing all he could to prevent another severe flood and reduce angst among residents every time it rains.

One of the first things Youngsville did was tighten restrictions on new developments, for which they were criticized as some called it a knee-jerk reaction to a once-in-a-lifetime flood. Youngsville also secured $25 million in federal hazard mitigation grant funds and worked locally on expanding and improving drainage using local funds and public/private partnerships.

"It has without a doubt transformed the way we think, the way we act, the way we do (permit) approvals," Ritter said. "We’ve never lost site of the heartache" of the residents of those 600 homes.