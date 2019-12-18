A custom pair of cleats autographed by a wide receiver for the Washington Redskins will be auctioned this week to benefit a Broussard veterans organization.
Trey Quinn chose to support the Patrick Williamson Memorial Foundation as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative.
"It's just so special, so special," said Sybil Williamson, the Broussard resident whose son the foundation is named for. "To think he's putting Patrick's name and our foundation out there on a national level — I'm just at a loss for words."
Broussard native Sgt. Patrick Williamson died in October 2009 at the age of 24 when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in the Arghandab Valley of Afghanistan. The city of Broussard recently constructed and dedicated a veterans memorial in his name.
Patrick Williamson's family started a nonprofit organization in 2010 to help wounded veterans and support other causes that reflected the fallen soldier's values.
Their foundation works with the Department of Veterans Affairs to purchase and modify vans for those wounded in active duty. So far, they've donated 14 vans to those in need across the country. The foundation has also given $40,000 in scholarships to Acadiana students and $24,000 to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette ROTC.
The majority of the foundation's fundraising happens during an annual sporting clay shoot that takes place in April.
Quinn, who was unavailable for an interview because of an injury, is a native of Lake Charles and played college football at LSU and SMU. Patrick Williamson was his cousin.
"It just touches our hearts to think Trey wants to do this in memory of his cousin," Sybil Williamson said. "It's just wonderful."
Quinn did not wear the cleats during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as planned because of the injury.
The cleats Quinn designed and signed are valued at $300. They were going for more than $600 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The auction ends at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Learn more about the auction at redskins.com/community/my-cause-my-cleats or the foundation at patrickwilliamson.org.