Hundreds of Broussard residents and business owners could see flooding relief in the years ahead thanks to a drainage improvement project along a four-mile stretch of Coulee Fortune that the mayor describes as "the most aggressive drainage project that Broussard has ever undertaken."
The multi-million, multi-year project will impact about 1,110 homes and 200 businesses in the coulee's 2,470-acre drainage area. Work is set to begin in September along the coulee, which is also known as Cypress Bayou.
"We're starting modestly by cleaning the channel of debris, but that's the first thing you have to do," said city engineer Walter Comeaux. "And the goal is to get all of that done while we're getting the detailed engineering analysis done."
The City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out the coulee.
Mel Bertrand, the city's public works director, said work will begin on the northern end of the project at Bayou Tortue. He estimates that it will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point of the project at U.S. 90. The southern end of the project, which crosses at Main Street and concludes at South Morgan Avenue, will come next.
"It's not going to be, by any means, done quickly because there's a lot to do there," Bertrand said. "It will be a huge undertaking, but we're up for it, and we'll be better for it."
Many of the 10 bridges that cross the coulee along the four-mile project will also need to be replaced. The early estimate for that is at least $2 million.
One of the crossings in desperate need of replacing is at the coulee's intersection with Main Street, where a three-chamber drainage system cannot handle water flow from heavy rain events.
Mayor Ray Bourque said he remembers recently watching water crest over the bridge.
"It has gotten in danger of washing out during hurricanes and big rain events," Bourque said. "That is why it is targeted to be changed."
What's happening at the bridge is known as super critical flow, according to the city engineer. Comeaux said he's only come across that once in nature in Louisiana — at the Main Street bridge.
The Main Street bridge structure is going to be upgraded at a cost of about $600,000 or $700,000 as part of the city's downtown revitalization project.
Comeaux said he cannot ever remember a time in his 60 years when Coulee Fortune was cleared of silt, debris and overgrowth. Bertrand said it's possible this will be the first time.
"This hasn't been cleaned in forever," Bertrand said. "And once it's clean, we're going to revisit it every year and just keep it flowing like it should."
The city's public works department has a full-time crew dedicated to coulee and drainage maintenance.
Like many communities in south Louisiana, Broussard has prioritized drainage improvement projects since August 2016 when thousands of homes and businesses flooded in the region. Coulee Fortune is one of those projects that had yet to be tackled until now.
"This is a project that hasn't been touched and I'll say it, 'The reason drainage problems occurred in 2016 is simply because of a lack of maintenance,'" Bourque said. "And we've been on that journey since then to get to a point where every canal in Broussard has been hit once and then it just becomes regular maintenance."