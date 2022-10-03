As a child, Ashleé Wilson Michot listened to Louisiana French on 92.5 KVPI, the radio station in her hometown of Ville Platte.
She remembers feeling a curious longing to learn the local language, which she also heard in the homes of her friends' grandparents.
"The richness of Louisiana French really piqued my interest as a kid," Michot said. "But it was something that was off limits to us, our generation, to the point where it seemed impossible. It was like hearing a native language, an indigenous language, and being like 'I'll never learn that.' I remember having that thought as a kid."
Michot, now 41, has dedicated most of her adult life to learning Louisiana French and documenting the folklore of her native Evangeline Parish community through bilingual books. She became the youngest member of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana's board of directors and the youngest female host to announce the news in French on "Tasse de Café" on KVPI.
And three weeks ago, she became the solo host of "Bonjour, Louisiane," the weekday morning French music and news program on 88.7 KRVS.
She replaces Joseph "Pete" Bergeron, who retired last year after hosting the KRVS program for 41 years.
Cheryl Devall, who took over as general manager of KRVS earlier this year, would often listen to Bergeron's morning show online while living in California when she couldn't fall back asleep in the early morning hours.
"It was like a reassurance that the world hadn't ended overnight, particularly during the COVID spell," Devall said. "That meant a great deal to me. It was an honor to meet him and just to know that in the transition away from him as the solo daily host, he remains a signature voice of the station."
Devall said the station conducted a rigorous search for Bergeron's replacement as he transitioned into retirement. Multiple candidates made it to the interview process. Although Devall did not know Michot prior to the interview, Devall said she stood out from the crowd.
"What made the difference was how thoroughly she had thought about the listeners, including the logistics of the job," Devall said. "Getting up early enough to be on the air from 5 to 7 in the morning daily — that's a serious commitment. I was impressed that Mr. Pete stuck with it for as long as he had, and Ashlee was thinking about what we would do if she got a flat on the way here and how that would serve the listener, and that really impressed me."
At 41, Michot is half the age of her predecessor.
"He was an integral and a very recognizable voice in the landscape of Louisiana French radio," Michot said. "The consistency that he brought to the show since 1981 is something I'm in awe of. It's commendable. I really am in awe of his contribution and so happy that I'm able to continue it in honor of him and all the other ones who have come before.
"I want to say thank you — merci beaucoup — Mr. Pete."
Michot, who is married to Louis Michot, leader of the Grammy award-winning band, Lost Bayou Ramblers, plays a more diverse mix of Louisiana music on the morning show than her predecessor.
It's something Bergeron, 82, has been critical of, though he admits he has not yet listened to one of her morning shows.
Bergeron said he is thankful for the opportunity to share his passion and love for Cajun French for as long as he did.
"I enjoyed it," Bergeron said. "I'm one of the lucky ones who did a job I liked every day."
Michot said she's received a surge of support from the community and a bit of criticism, too, in the three weeks since she took on the role as the solo host of "Bonjour, Louisiane."
Unlike Bergeron, she did not grow up speaking French as a first language.
"My French is not going to be like theirs," Michot said. "I am going to get some backlash for my differences — maybe for being a woman, maybe for playing music that is more diverse, and just literally my accent and my way of talking. To the younger listeners, I might be an example. But to the older listeners, they might have some things they don't like, which is normal. We have a hard time with change."
Michot, a schoolteacher by trade, said she's also adjusting to the publicity she's received in her new role, such as seeing her own face on billboards across Lafayette.
Life seemed to come full circle for Michot the week she began her new role at KRVS when she learned that Charlie Manuel, who she listened to and later filled in for at her hometown radio station KVPI, had died.
"Talk about a loss," Michot said. "I don't really think I've dealt with it. I don't think I've thought about it too much because I'm really just putting all of the things he taught me into what I'm doing for the show, and I have his voice in my head. I have so many of his recordings and little — I call them chiques, like a little spit — it's like a little thing you just say."
Although she sometimes still feels the way she did as a child — about facing the impossible task of keeping an indigenous language alive — Michot often thinks to the words of Amanda Lafleur, who helped to write the Dictionary of Louisiana French:
«Il y a du monde qui me demande des fois, ‹Mais pourquoi tu passes ton temps à promouvoir une langue qu’est en train de disparaître?› Et moi je dis, ‹C’est comme avec ma grand-mère quand elle était malade. Bon, on va tous mourir, mais c’est pas parce qu’elle allait mourir que j’arrêterais de la soigner et de passer du temps avec elle. Alors, c’est la même chose avec la langue.›»
Lafleur's words translate to this: "People ask me sometimes, 'Why do you spend your time promoting a disappearing language?' And I say, 'It’s like with my grandmother when she was sick. We’re all going to die one day, but just because she was dying didn’t mean I would stop taking care of her and spending time with her. So, it’s the same thing with the language.'"