A volunteer firefighter is being hailed a hero after helping a pregnant woman escape from a vehicle fire on Interstate 10 East in Lafayette.
That man, identified as Connor Manuel, is a volunteer firefighter with St. Landry Parish Fire District 6.
Our media partner KATC spoke with Manuel Tuesday morning. He says while traveling down I-10 East, he noticed a vehicle on the side of the roadway with a woman inside. The vehicle was emitting a heavy amount of smoke and he knew he needed to alert her to the possible danger.
In a post on Facebook, the woman, Alfrelisha Thibeaux, says she pulled over to the side of the road because she was having car trouble.
Manuel yelled at her to get out of the truck because a small fire had started underneath the hood.
Because of heavy traffic, Thibeaux says, she had to crawl out the passenger side door. Upon exiting the vehicle, she says, it burst into flames.
Manuel and Thibeaux have been in contact with each other following the rescue.
The vehicle fire blocked the right lane of traffic for a portion of the morning near the Ambassador exit of I-10 East.