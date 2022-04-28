Cox Communications is encouraging nonprofits that are planning fundraising and awareness events in Acadiana to apply for an event sponsorship. The company is accepting applications for cash and in-kind sponsorships for events occurring between July 1 and Sept. 30.
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 3 and applications should be submitted at at Cox’s Charitable Giving Site. Organizations will be notified by June 25 if their requests are approved.
"Cox is committed to making our communities better by supporting organizations that work for the welfare of others," said Erin Monroe Wesley, vice president of government and public affairs for the Southeast region. “We look forward to finding new partnerships and ways we can help enhance the quality of life in Acadiana.”
In 2021, Cox gave more than $1 million in cash and in-kind services to nonprofits in Louisiana markets, according to a statement from the company. More information is available at https://ccigiving.com.