Now that the holidays have passed, it’s time for Lafayette Parish residents who haven't already done so to begin making plans for their wilting Christmas trees.
Residents serviced by the Lafayette Consolidated Government, including those in the city of Lafayette, are eligible for curbside pickup of their Christmas trees. Trees should be stripped of all decorations, lights, wrapping and stands to ensure pickup by Republic Services, said regulatory compliance supervisor Jackie Vargas.
Flocked or artificial trees cannot be recycled and will be disposed of with other garbage.
There’s no formal timeline for Christmas tree recycling, and residents can place their trees curbside or drop them off at the composting facility whenever they are finished with them, Vargas said.
The Christmas tree recycling is part of the parish’s larger green waste composting program, Vargas said. Green waste collected throughout the area is taken to the Dean Domingues Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Road in Lafayette, where the waste is ground, processed and placed into piles for composting. The final product is later redistributed to the community, Vargas said.
The composting facility is usually open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. In December, January and February, however, Saturday service is limited to the second Saturday of the month, according to the facility’s website.
There’s typically a fee for dropping off waste, but it’s being waived for single Christmas trees, said interim recycling supervisor Sue Scott. Curbside pickup of green waste is already included in the cost of waste services.
The facility charges $6 per cubic yard for dropped off waste, roughly equivalent to filling the bed of a standard pickup truck, Scott said.
Scott said diverting green waste to the composting facility helps lower the overall cost of the parish’s waste management services. The parish does not maintain its own landfill, and any waste is sent elsewhere for processing.
“This is the only item generated and recycled in the parish and I think that’s something we should be proud of,” Scott said.
Recycling clerk Catherine Comeaux said incorporating compost into local soil helps fortify the earth, increase nutrients in the local soil, improve drainage and prevent local erosion. The parish previously donated its Christmas trees to coastal erosion projects, but as funds for the program decreased the parish shifted to retaining the trees for beneficial use in the community, she said.
Free compost is offered at the Dean Domingues facility Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. Compost pickup also follows the second Saturday rule in December, January and February, according to the facility website.