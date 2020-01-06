Stephen Wade Berzas, the lone survivor of the Dec. 28 plane crash, is slowly recovering at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Berzas, 37, was listed in serious condition as of Monday evening, according to hospital spokeswoman Elisabeth Arnold.
Berzas was admitted to Lourdes in critical condition with burns over 75% of his body, a dislocated shoulder and cuts on his head.
Dr. Joey Barrios, a surgeon and medical director of the hospital's burn unit, told members of the media last week that Berzas was conscious when he arrived at the hospital the day of the plane crash but has since been medically sedated.
"Mr. Berzas has several things working in his favor," Barrios said Dec. 30. "His young age, his overall good health, his strong family support and his unwavering faith. He has a long journey ahead and we'll take this day by day."
Family of Lafayette plane crash survivor: 'Our hearts ache for our friends and the families affected'
Those interested in helping the family can donate blood in Berzas' name at the Lourdes Blood Donor Center at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, suite 360. Donors must use the patient's name when giving blood for the family to receive credit, according to Arnold.
Berzas was the only one aboard the small plane to survive the crash, which happened at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday near a post office at the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette.
Five others aboard the plane — Gretchen Vincent, 51; Walker Vincent, 15; Carley McCord, 30, Ian Biggs, 51; and Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59 — died.
Another woman, Danielle Britt, continues to recover at a New Orleans hospital after suffering burns over 30% of her body when her vehicle caught fire during the plane crash.
Berzas' family has asked for privacy during the recovery process.
"Our hearts ache for our friends and the families affected by this tragic event," the Berzas family said in a Dec. 30 statement. "Please offer us privacy in the days ahead as we give Wade our focused energy and loving support."