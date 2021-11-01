An attempt by Lafayette Consolidated Government to take a family's property for construction of two drainage ponds has been blocked by a judge. City-parish officials are appealing the decision.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux ruled that LCG did not comply with standards outlined in state law for expropriating property.
City-parish officials filed a petition in May to expropriate 16.5 acres, Lot 19, of the Delta Beaullieu Partition in Lafayette owned by heirs of Lucile B. Randol. According to the petition, LCG officials tried to negotiate with the property owners, offering in March to buy the property for $1.4 million, allegedly based on an appraisal.
The property owners rejected the offer in April and submitted a counter proposal of $5.75 million, allegedly without an appraisal. LCG officials said negotiations broke down and they sought to expropriate the property for $1.4 million.
LCG wants the land to build the Lake Farm Road Detention Project, which it expects to improve drainage for Lake Farm Road and/or the Isaac Verot Coulee lateral 7 area in Lafayette. The property would help drain the Lake Farm Road area and Kingshaven Subdivision, according to the LCG petition.
The project, according to LCG's petition, is part of a "comprehensive parish wide drainage detention program designed to reduce flood risks in Lafayette Parish through the use of detention pond facilities and their related appurtenances."
In ruling against LCG on Oct. 22, Breaux wrote that a 2018 amendment to the Louisiana Constitution regarding the quick-take of property for public purposes requires a certificate signed by the government's consulting engineer that attests that the location and design of the project are in accordance with "best modern practices" for safety and convenience of the public.
At the trial, Breaux wrote, Frederick Trahan, civil engineering supervisor for LCG, testified that he signed the certificate, but he did not prepare the certificate and did not know who did. Trahan also testified that his department has no best modern practices, the judge wrote in her judgment.
Breaux ruled that Trahan signed the certificate "without complying to the statutory mandate, therefore LCG did not follow proper procedures for "taking" property.
The judge also wrote that Trahan did not provide a written cost estimate for the project and that LCG lacks a comprehensive parish wide drainage plan.