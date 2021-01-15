After an aggressive COVID-19 vaccination push, a supply shortage is now forcing Ochsner Health to indefinitely postpone thousands of appointments for first doses. Appointments for second doses will proceed as scheduled, officials said Friday.
In the Acadiana region, Ochsner Lafayette General called off 551 first-time doses after doubling the number of people it invited to receive the shots earlier in the week, the hospital said in a prepared statement. The postponed appointments had been scheduled between Jan. 21 and Jan. 25, and notifications were being sent through text, email and automated phone messages.
Appointments on dates beyond that date range will hinge on the availability of doses. Those with postponed appointments will receive first priority when more doses are available.
The sudden turnabout was necessary because Ochsner, the state’s largest hospital network, did not receive any new vaccine doses this week from the Louisiana Department of Health. Ochsner executives on Friday said the state had not given a reason for the lack of resupply, but CEO Warner Thomas said unpredictable federal allocations have created “a fluid situation.”
“The zero shipment of doses this week to us was definitely a surprise. We did not anticipate that,” Thomas said. “Everyone was going on certain guidance and assumptions of what we thought was going to come from the federal government. The state was making those assumptions, we were making those assumptions. That is not what has happened.”
The Louisiana Department of Health said late Friday afternoon it was rerouting about 2,000 doses originally allocated to other providers. After Ochsner told the department about the volume of appointments it had, the agency on Thursday shipped out 780 doses, and on Friday made the decision to send another 1,280 doses, LDH spokesperson Aly Neel said. Still, that is a fraction of the 9,450 doses Ochsner received the previous week. To date, Ochsner has administered 67,000 doses, Chief Medical Officer Robert Hart said, and had scheduled roughly 113,000 appointments for vaccinations.
An Ochsner spokesperson said those doses don't change the health system's plan to delay appointments.
The additional 2,000 doses for the sprawling Ochsner system barely amounts to the need in Lafayette alone. Ochsner Lafayette General on Monday said it needed an additional 1,800 doses to accommodate appointments through the next seven days.
Despite that shortage, Ochsner officials had enough confidence in the supply chain to double the number of people it invited to get vaccinations within days of opening up appointments to eligible members of the public.
After fewer than expected healthcare workers opted to receive vaccinations, the state last week instructed hospitals to administer leftover doses to the next priority group: people over the age of 70. Ochsner Lafayette General announced Jan. 7 it would invite patients within that age group who had visited an Ochsner clinic within the last three months. That group included about 7,500 people, even though Ochsner Lafayette only had about 3,000 first doses on hand.
The Ochsner Lafayette chief medical officer, Dr. Amanda Logue, said then that state officials had provided assurance that additional supplies would be available when needed.
“(State officials) don’t want us to get hung up on the fact that we have 3,000. Just give it, and they will resupply us so that we can do the rest of the patients. We are not holding back on 3,000, we are just letting it go,” Logue said.
An LDH spokesperson said then that there was no reason to suspect any supply disruption.
After a busy weekend administering nearly half its available first doses, Ochsner Lafayette officials then announced on Monday it would expand the list of invitees to people who had visited clinics within the last year — another 7,500 or so patients, bringing the total to about 15,000. But while local Ochsner officials charged ahead, system executives said they had no way of knowing how many doses to expect for the week.
Thomas, the system CEO, said Friday he could not comment on the basis for the number of appointments booked in the Lafayette area.
“We are working at being consistent across the state,” he said.
Staff writers Sam Karlin, Andrea Gallo and Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.