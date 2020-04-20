Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory plans to ask the city and parish councils to get the ball rolling on refinancing more than $300 million in outstanding debt, and to issue as much as $40 million in new revenue bonds to cover anticipated shortfalls in revenue.
Most of the resolutions on the councils’ Tuesday agendas are in response to the coronavirus economic crash, the effects of which have not yet hit local government coffers, according to Lorrie Toups, the city-parish’s finance director.
For now, the administration is seeking the councils’ approval to take the requests to the state Bond Commission, which must give its blessing before the councils vote on any ordinances to refinance debt or issue new bonds.
Toups said she roughly estimates sales tax collections to drop 35% through the end of the year, while ratings agencies are automatically assuming a 50% reduction.
“We know the bond rating is going to go down. I just don’t want it to go way down,” Toups said.
The proposals include maximum revenue bonds of $35 million for city government and $5 million for the parish, which is a much smaller operation than the city. Toups said she doesn’t anticipate needing to issue that much new debt — if any at all — but that it’s necessary to secure the ability to do so if the city and parish run out of money to pay for operations.
“I’ve been doing this since the ‘90s, and I’ve never had to do one of these. But today’s circumstances are that uncertain, I want to make certain I have the ability,” Toups said.
Beyond the immediate, temporary shuttering of most businesses over the past month, Toups said she is worried that pandemic-related workforce reductions could impair consumer spending for the foreseeable future.
“When you open the businesses back up, are those businesses able to operate like they did before? They might not be able to get their inventories and their supplies,” Toups said. “If they have to buy parts from different areas of the world to manufacture their goods or sell their goods, all that has been disrupted.”
The historically flush city general fund remains so, at a little more than $50 million, Toups said, but the current fiscal year budget eats into that amount by about $18 million.
Toups hopes to further stabilize the city’s cash flow with savings from refinancing $80 million in sales tax bonds, as well as nearly $200 million in outstanding bonds backed by property taxes, utility bills and LUS Fiber. Some of that debt could also be restructured to push principal payments down the road, although Toups said that is not a preferable option.
“Most of these I’m looking for a savings because the interest rates went down. But if I have the ability to take advantage of restructuring something to improve cash flow, I may also do that,” Toups said.
Another measure would refinance $25 million in parish property taxes, although these savings would accrue directly to property owners, as opposed to the parish general fund, Toups said. Plans had been in the works for this measure prior to the pandemic, she said, but municipal bond markets froze with its onset.
Separately, the Parish Council will consider asking voters to rededicate a 0.25-mill tax for culture and recreation that is less than two years old. Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux persuaded voters to approve the tax, which generates about $500,000 annually, but Guillory, who took office Jan. 6, cut the full-time position dedicated to programming the money to support local artists, outdoor facilities and other tourism initiatives.
The ballot proposition, if approved by council, would ask voters to rededicate 70% of the CREATE tax to unincorporated parish fire protection and the remainder for roads and bridges.