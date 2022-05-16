Crowley Police and family members are looking for a local man who has been missing since Friday.
James H. Breaux is 86 years old and has a medical condition, according to his family.
He was last seen leaving Rayne and heading home to Crowley on Friday afternoon. He was driving a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pick-up truck with license plate C281416
Police say he last used his bank card about 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Pilot Gas Station in Iowa. He was last known to be traveling west and will likely use back roads and be driving slowly.
Breaux stays in contact with his daughter and girlfriend but has had no contact with either since about 3:30 p.m. Friday, police say.
Breaux is described as being 5-foot-11-inches with white hair and beard, weighing around 180 pounds. He was possibly wearing jeans and a gray T-shirt, with black medical alert bracelet.