Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory warned city and parish residents of major impending budget cuts Tuesday in a news conference.
Guillory said he has called for 20% budget reductions in all departments except police, fire, roads and drainage. He said city-parish government would be looking for $10 million in savings.
Guillory also announced the immediate and sudden retirement of Gerald Boudreaux, longtime parks and recreation director. He said the resignation did not come as a surprise, but did not directly attribute Boudreaux's retirement to rumors that parks and recreation would bear a disproportionate amount of reductions.
The mayor-president said he spoke with Boudreaux on Tuesday morning and they "came to the realization it was probably time to retire." He said the department needs a director who can bring in new, innovative ideas.
Boudreaux served in LCG for 36 years. He also is a state senator.
Last month, Guillory announced the elimination of 101 jobs for a savings of $800,000. The jobs were in the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Science Museum, Acadiana Nature Station and three senior centers.
Guillory said Tuesday the facilities may be reopened in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, but discussions are under way for how to do that, possibly with public-private partnerships for the recreation centers, Heymann Center and Science Museum.
The cuts were needed, Guillory said, because of city and parish financial shortfalls caused in part by a loss of sales taxes from business closures ordered in March by the governor to curb the spread of the coronavirus. City and parish tax revenue has also take a hit from job losses and business closures caused by the crisis in the oilfield.
At Tuesday's press conference, Guillory laid some of the blame on the prior City-Parish Council, saying that body's budget decisions are costing the city of Lafayette $18 million in general fund balance. The city is losing another $10 million because of COVID-19 business closures and oilfield layoffs. Sixty percent of the city's savings will be depleted by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends Oct. 31, Guillory said.
"Even if sales taxes increase," he said, "we're faced with spending half the fund balance this year."
Guillory said government must live within its means and spend its money on core priorities.
No decision has been made regarding closing recreation centers, he said, but everything is on the table.
Asked about closing one or all three LCG golf courses, which lose as much money as the Heymann Center, Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said he expects a decision on golf courses "shortly."
Some of the $800,000 balance accrued through a .25-mill property tax for CREATE — culture, recreation, entertainment, art and tourism — will be used to improve parish parks, Angelle said.
Asked why some of the CREATE money wasn't used to keep the Heymann Center staff on payroll so that events on the books through Oct. 31 could go on, including several dance recitals, Angelle said it would be a one-time fix that would not help in the long-term.
It would be like putting "a little Bandaid on a boo-boo that's bigger than the Bandaid," Angelle said.