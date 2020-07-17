Four recreation centers, all in north Lafayette, will be closed and 37 parks and recreation department employees will lose their jobs due to the budget cuts, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Friday afternoon.
The Domingue Recreation Center on Mudd Street, Heymann Park Recreation Center on South Orange Street, J. Carlton James Activity Center on Aster Drive and George Bowles Activity Center on Dawn Street are slated for closure in the new fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
Guillory also said 37 Lafayette Consolidated Government employees in parks and recreation will lose their jobs effective Aug. 14.
Parks and recreation, he said, receives a $3.5 million subsidy from tax dollars because it does not generate enough money to “cover overspending and low revenue brought on by years of neglect."
None of LCG's three golf courses is among the cuts announced Friday by Guillory. LCG provides about $600,000 a year to subsidize the three golf courses, which don't bring in enough money to cover the cost to operate them.
The mayor-president, who is presenting the 2020-21 budget to the city and parish councils Tuesday, said he needs to focus on core priorities of LCG: drainage, traffic, roads and bridges and public safety.
He suggested the community can explore other ways of funding the recreation centers such as naming rights, public-private partnerships, grants and crowdfunding.
In May and June, Guillory announced the layoff of 101 employees, in part due to the economic impact of closures due to COVID-19, as well as 20% budget cuts. Long-time parks and recreation director Gerald Boudreaux retired in June because of the pending cuts to his department.