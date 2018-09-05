Thousands of Lafayette Parish properties will be required to carry flood insurance under revised federal flood zone maps that will take effect Dec. 21.
About 4,500 additional properties are deemed to be in areas with a 1 percent chance of flooding in any given year, city-parish officials told reporters Wednesday. Owners of these properties will be required to purchase coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer providing equivalent coverage, unless they own the properties outright with no mortgage.
City-parish officials will host three community meetings this month to help affected property owners understand the new requirements. All are scheduled for 6 p.m. as follows:
- Sept. 11 at the Broussard Community Center, 108 Broadview Drive, in Broussard
- Sept. 12 at the Scott Event Center, 110 Lions Club Road, in Scott
- Sept. 19 at the Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., in Carencro
The total number of properties in the parish required to carry flood insurance will remain about the same, since a roughly equal number have been removed from “Special Flood Hazard Areas” that the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses to designate the insurance requirement.
The city-parish flood plain administrator, Stephanie Weeks, said improved data gathering with better technology led FEMA to move properties in and out of the hazard areas, but that’s not the only reason.
The properties added to the hazard areas are mostly concentrated to somewhat recently developed areas to the west, south and north of Lafayette city limits. FEMA didn’t previously assess those areas because they lacked significant population, Weeks said.
“The risk has always been there,” she said. "Now it’s just being identified."
The inclusion of these areas reflects FEMA’s tendency to skip over undeveloped areas at the edges of population centers, enabling future developers to build “with little attention to or concern for flood risk,” according to research paper last year by Syracuse University professor Sarah Pralle.
Pralle found that the unpleasant surprise of the new insurance costs often causes political pressure that can ultimately lead to map revisions that underestimate flood exposure.
Failure to incorporate predictions of future weather patterns are another way that FEMA maps can misrepresent risk, according to Pralle.
Weeks said the newly revised maps for Lafayette Parish would look different if FEMA accounted for future risk.
“The flood plain would increase, absolutely,” Weeks said.
The 50-year-old national insurance program was created to help homeowners in flood-prone areas to offset the dearth of policies on the private market. The program today provides about $2 trillion in coverage to 22,000 communities, according to the Congressional Research Service.
The program's authorization was extended in July amid long-term sustainability concerns, which were exacerbated by nearly $10 billion in claims resulting from the disastrous 2017 hurricane season. Paying those claims forced Congress to cancel billions of dollars in program debt to the national treasury.