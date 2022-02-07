Former Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was terminated amid sexual harassment allegations in January, filed an appeal with the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board, board secretary Allison Schexnayder confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate on Monday.
Griffin, who was appointed interim police chief Oct. 7 by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory after the abrupt firing of Chief Thomas Glover Sr., was placed on leave less than two weeks later while the complaint against him was investigated.
Griffin, who remained in administrative leave until his termination Jan. 20, filed an appeal to the termination Friday, according to the civil service board. The board will likely decide whether to hear Griffin’s appeal at the next meeting in March.
Allyson Prejean, Griffin’s attorney, wrote in the notice of appeal that Griffin was terminated without just cause.
There have been five changes of leadership — chiefs, interim chiefs, acting interim chiefs — since Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office just over two years ago. Glover, the third of five, who was terminated without explanation in October, filed an appeal in October.
The civil service board will hold a public hearing on Glover's termination at its meeting Wednesday.
Maj. Monte Potier, who began his career at LPD in 1992 as patrol division officer, was in charge of department operations while Griffin was on leave. He will lead the department until a new chief is appointed, LCG said. A national search for a new police chief is underway.