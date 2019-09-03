A Baton Rouge firm has been selected for a $201,250 contract to update Lafayette's comprehensive plan, called Plan Lafayette.
Center for Planning Excellence received the approval Tuesday of the Professional Services Review Committee of Lafayette Consolidated Government to manage the update, provide a draft plan and a final report, and conduct public outreach on the Plan Lafayette update. Two firms submitted proposals, both from Baton Rouge.
The City-Parish Council will not vote on this contract. Mayor-President Joel Robideaux is responsible for final approval.
The comprehensive, parish-wide plan was adopted by the planning commission and council in 2014 with an eye on what the community should be like in 2035. It addresses community functions and assets, including land use, transportation, public utilities, environment and historic resources. The Unified Development Code is part of Plan Lafayette.
The LCG Development and Planning Department is required to present an annual status report on Plan Lafayette to the planning commission. Every five years, staff "will lead a thorough review, revision and update of the comprehensive plan that involves additional public input."
The first five-year report was scheduled for summer 2019, but is a little late, said Cathie Gilbert, LCG planning manager.
Minor amendments to the comprehensive plan are made every year, she said. This will be a major amendment.
Staff will look at the status of action items in the plan, Gilbert said. The consultants will look at decision-making for larger issues such as sewer expansion and transportation.
Gilbert said staff hopes to get a more robust land-use plan out of the update.