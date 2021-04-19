A plan to rededicate part of the Lafayette Parish public health tax to fire protection also would allow the Parish Council to spend public health fund money on the coroner's office.
Property owners across the parish pay a 2.21-mill tax for the public health unit, mosquito control and animal control, which make up the public health fund. Parish officials already dipped into that fund, using $9 million in savings for drainage and rededicating 1.10 mills to drainage and .25 mills to culture recreation and tourism, reducing the public health tax from 3.56 mills to 2.21 mills.
Lafayette residents would further finance fire protection for unincorporated areas under proposed tax
The Parish Council is expected Tuesday to consider calling an Oct. 9 election asking voters to rededicate another 0.23 mills, about $500,000 a year, of the public health tax for fire protection in the parish, leaving 1.98 mills remaining for the public health unit, mosquito control and animal control.
The proposition also would authorize the parish to pay state-mandated costs of the coroner's office using revenue from the public health tax.
The coroner's office in 2019-20 received more than $700,000 in operating subsidies from parish government through the parish general fund.
The parish government for years has struggled with declining income and is saddled with paying some or all costs of various operations not directly under LCG, including the coroner's office, parish jail, judges and district attorney's office, because state law requires parish government to pay for those operations.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin said Monday the proposal would allow the parish to pay costs of the coroner's office if the public health unit fund has a surplus and the parish general fund is short of money.
The proposal isn't worded that way, though. It states, 1.98 mills is for the purpose of "paying mandated expenses of the coroner."
Naquin said it's not the intent of the council to eliminate the surplus in the public health fund. The parish general fund was budgeted to end the fiscal year Oct. 31 with only a $50,000 balance. Parish sales taxes generated more in the past year than anticipated, he said, so the general fund balance should be higher than that at the end of the year, leaving more money to pay mandated costs like the coroner's office.
According to the 2020-21 budget, the public health fund started the fiscal year Nov. 1 with about $1 million in savings. The 2.21-mill tax brings in nearly $5 million a year, but expenses also are about $5 million a year. The tax has been used to help pay some costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and a new parish animal shelter is expected to open soon, with operations funded through the public health tax.
Rededicating part of the millage to fire protection would reduce revenue for animal control, mosquito control and the public health unit by about $500,000 a year. Unless expenses of those programs are cut, the tax generates more money or income from fees bring in more revenue, the parish may need to dip into the public health fund's savings in the future.
"It's going to take a legislative body to stand strong and say, 'We don't want to zero the public health fund out,'" Naquin said. "That's not our intent. We want to make sure we're doing the right thing by people."
Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau said the rededication and adding the coroner's office to the public health tax are a way to fund services without increasing taxes.
"We found these fund just kind of sitting there," he said. "We're trying to be good stewards. We're doing I think what voters asked us to do."
At one time, the Lafayette Parish public library fund had a $26 million savings. Then voters failed to renew one of three library property taxes, councils failed to roll millages forward and voters allowed parish government to use $10 million of the library's savings for drainage and roads. Today, the library system has about $7 million left in its savings and may face cuts, particularly if voters don't renew a property tax that may be on the Oct. 9 ballot.