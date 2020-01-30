Demographer Mike Hefner, who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government over discrepancies between new city and parish council district descriptions and maps, said in a recently filed response that the negligence of city-parish officials and attorneys led to a lawsuit that cost taxpayers at least $100,000 to defend against.
LCG sued Hefner and his company, Geographic Planning & Demographic Services, in December to recoup the costs of defending itself against a failed April 2019 lawsuit by resident Keith Kishbaugh, along with the costs associated with responding to a public records request by attorneys for one of the plaintiffs who joined the lawsuit.
Both the April 2019 lawsuit and the December lawsuit involve maps and descriptions for new city and parish council districts used to support a December 2018 Home Rule Charter election that split the City-Parish Council into separate city and parish councils.
After the election, discrepancies were found between the descriptions and maps. The council corrected the problems with an ordinance. Kishbaugh, who later ran unsuccessfully for parish council, sued, alleging a new charter election was needed to correct the problems. The Louisiana Secretary of State and residents of a city precinct inadvertently omitted from the city council map, intervened in the April 2019 lawsuit. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled in favor of LCG.
The LCG lawsuit alleges the discrepancies between the 2018 maps and district descriptions were Hefner's fault.
In his Jan. 10 response to the lawsuit, Hefner said the problems were the result of LCG's "own negligence, lack of reasonable care and due diligence."
Hefner, in court documents, said he worked for free between June 18, 2018, and Jan. 17, 2019, redrawing council district maps and writing precinct descriptions at the request of the council. Without consulting him or his company, Hefner wrote, city-parish officials drafted an ordinance that changed precinct boundaries and descriptions. That ordinance was adopted by the council calling for the December 2018 election. Hefner said he didn't know about the changes made by LCG until two months later.
It was LCG's negligence in not revising election district descriptions before the Dec. 8, 2018, charter election that led to the lawsuit, he wrote.
In June and July of 2018, Hefner wrote, councilmen asked for additional maps, including some with seven city and parish council districts instead of the five decided upon. Still working for free, Hefner said, he complied. In July, Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert asked Hefner for written descriptions of two of the many council districts he drafted.
Hefner said he was traveling on the interstate, but pulled over because Hebert said time was of the essence. Pulling up on his computer the draft descriptions prepared at no cost to LCG, Hefner sent them to Hebert. It would be realized later that he sent the wrong version of the districts.
But Hefner puts the blame on LCG, writing there "is no evidence" LCG officials reviewed or verified the district descriptions with a comparison to the district maps or they would have realized the error. When Hebert and City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott wrote the council ordinance calling for the election, Hefner said, they removed a phrase he used for the description of each council district that noted the district was comprised of specific precincts as of June 2018.
That omission, Hefner wrote, "triggered many of the 'errors'" later noted by the Lafayette Parish registrar of voters and Louisiana Secretary of Staff staff.