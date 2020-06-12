Borden Dairy first learned an employee at its Lafayette facility tested positive for coronavirus two weeks before it learned of a second case, which the company previously disclosed when confirming an outbreak had occurred at the facility last month.
Responding to media queries on June 1 about reports of an outbreak, the company said multiple employees -- it did not disclose how many -- tested positive the previous week. The first confirmed infection was reported on May 25, the company said, and the facility was temporarily shut down for sanitizing and rapid testing of the "vast majority" of the 150 people who work there.
But an employee had also reported a positive test to management on May 11, spokeswoman Adrienne Chance said Thursday. The company notified employees in a memo that day, but the facility remained open.
The May 11 memo to employees said “all areas where the person frequently worked” would be sanitized. An updated memo the next day said “all common areas of the office” had been sanitized. Both memos said all employees and visitors would have their temperature taken upon arrival, and that no one with a fever of 100 degrees would be allowed inside.
Chance said the employee had not been in the office for 11 days before reporting the positive test, and they did “not encounter or have interaction with other Borden’s employees” during any possible infection period.
Chance declined to describe the employee’s position, or the area they typically worked, because she said doing so could inadvertently reveal the person’s identity to other employees. She said she did not know why the person had not been in the office for 11 days.
Asked if the person worked in a secluded area, with no proximity to others, Chance replied “when they were there last, yes.” Chance said she is unsure if the person had returned to work, but that they would have required medical clearance to do so.
“All of us have a vested interest in keeping our employees healthy and safe. If we felt there was any serious risk of exposure, certainly we would have gone to doing all the measures necessary,” Chance said. “But there just wasn’t that potential exposure in this incident.”
The first employee’s report of a positive test on May 11 occurred at the outset of an increase in known Lafayette Parish cases that has continued since then. The rolling seven-day average of newly reported cases more than doubled over the next week.
More testing accounted for part of that initial increase, but testing in Lafayette Parish has not kept pace with the new cases since then. There have been 351 new cases reported in the parish over the last 21 days, including 31 on Friday. That is more than double the cases reported over the previous three-week period. The number of tests between those two periods decreased by 11%.
Asked how the company could be sure the person did not expose others in passing or by using a common bathroom, Chance said the company had interviewed the employee extensively.
“To some degree, we have to take their word for that,” she said. “We have reasonable confidence this has been resolved already, based on how little time they were in the facility, how long ago they were in the facility.”
Another employee reported feeling ill on May 21 and left work to get a test, which came back positive four days later, the company previously disclosed. That was 10 days after the first employee reported the positive test, and three weeks after the first employee was last inside the facility, according to Chance.
Given that time frame, it is unlikely the first infected employee was connected to the subsequent outbreak, said Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist. At the same time, Hassig said, it is possible that others became infected before the first person who reported symptoms at the start of the outbreak.
“Asymptomatic spread could have occurred, among a number of employees, before that person became symptomatic,” Hassig said. “There is a theoretic possibility of an asymptomatic chain occurring, but being able to connect it to (the earlier case reported on May 11) would be very problematic.”
Chance said the company did not previously disclose the first case it had been resolved by the time the second employee was infected and the outbreak was discovered.
“We were addressing the situation that was occurring at that time, that people were questioning us about,” Chance said.