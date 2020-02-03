Carlee Alm-LaBar has been appointed president and CEO of United Way of Acadiana.
Alm-LaBar, who previously worked in the nonprofit sector and in Lafayette Consolidated Government, ran unsuccessfully for Lafayette mayor-president in 2019 as a no-party candidate, losing in the runoff to Josh Guillory, a Republican.
"Over the last several years, I've been in positions that allowed me to see the needs and opportunities in our region," Alm-LaBar said in a news release. "United Way of Acadiana is a perfect fit to leverage that knowledge and bring people and passion together to improve the lives of our citizens."
She assumes her new position effective Feb. 26, but will begin the transition immediately, according to a news release.
Interim President/CEO Troy Cloutier will remain for several weeks to assist with the transition. Cloutier, who was a board member and campaign chairman in 2019, was appointed interim president and CEO in May 2019 while the organization searched for a permanent replacement for Margaret Trahan. After serving at United Way more than 20 years, Trahan resigned from the position in March 2019 to join the Diocese of Lafayette as the stewardship and development director.
Alm-LaBar said the months she spent campaigning for Lafayette mayor-president helped her get a deeper understanding of the issues that face Lafayette and other communities United Way of Acadiana serves.
Alm-LaBar spent eight years working in the nonprofit sector in Acadiana. She worked in various roles in LCG under two administrations, including director of development and planning. Most recently she was director of traditional neighborhood developments for Sourthern Lifestyle Development, which she resigned from to run for mayor-president.
A graduate of Leadership Louisiana, Alm-LaBar is a board member and past chairperson of the Leadership Institute of Acadiana and community vice president for Junior League of Lafayette. Alm-LaBar has received several community honors, including Acadiana's 20 Under 40 Award and 2015 Women Who Mean Business honoree.