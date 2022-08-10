The Rev. Korey Lavergne said you have to go “on purpose” to visit St. Edward Catholic Church in remote Richard. North of Rayne, west of Church Point, many people arrive there via the Charlene Highway in Acadia Parish, which may see more than its share of traffic Thursday night.
This is the 63rd anniversary of the death of Charlene Richard, Servant of God, then a 12-year-old girl little known outside of the rural community she called home. Little known then — but not now.
Dark-haired and athletic, Charlene captured everyone’s attention at the old Our Lady of Lourdes campus when she went there for treatment in the summer of 1959. The second child of 10 born to sharecropper Elvin Richard and his wife, Marie Alice Bourgeois, her diagnosis was swift and severe: advanced leukemia. She had about two weeks to live.
That bleak outlook turned to two weeks of wonder for the priests and nuns who encountered and cared for Charlene, who was accepting of her fate but serene and saintly in her faith. Inspired by the story of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, a 19th century French nun who in her physical suffering dedicated prayers to the well-being and salvation of others, she offered up her own suffering for the good of others, praying for those who needed prayer.
The Rev. Joseph Brennan, a young priest who counseled and comforted Charlene on her deathbed, was in turn comforted by her abiding faith. When he left Our Lady of Lourdes on this day, 1959, he recollected that “I thought that night that no one would believe the story of the journey of faith that happened in Room 411. I was wrong about that,” he wrote in his slim book, “My Name is Charlene,” published in 2009. From the early days after her death, people felt that they encountered someone saintly; she’s still known in this region and beyond as “The Little Cajun Saint.”
That story will extend tonight, when a Mass marking Charlene’s death will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at St. Edward’s. A rosary will be recited at 5:30 — her niece will lead the prayers — and her brother John Dale Richard will cite the concluding prayers in French. Mass will follow with Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel as the principal celebrant. A reception will follow.
The Rev. Don Luis Escalante, a postulator who is promoting the cause of sainthood in Rome for Charlene, believes hers is a remarkable story that may someday make her one of America’s most prominent saints. Remarkable because of the effect that Charlene’s last weeks had on others around her. Short years after her death, her story continued to inspire others in rural Louisiana — enough so that people in Richard built a new church facility after praying for her intercession.
Remarkable because of the continuing faith people hold in her intercessory power. Remarkable because Charlene was raised up as a Cajun girl, a French speaker. She is authentically Louisianian, Escalante said, and commands the attention of those who believe in her saintly power.
Escalante this week noted the power of the little girl who made profound effects on the lives of two priests – Brennan and the Rev. Floyd Calais, who tended to the faithful in Richard. Thousands of visitors make their way to her tomb every year outside St. Edward’s every year — John Dale Richard said visitors have increased as the church neared the anniversary of her death. When Deshotel, who urged the effort to present Charlene’s cause as a saint, spoke about her to his fellow bishops at a national conference in November in Baltimore, they stood to applaud.
Escalante returned to Acadiana last week for additional work on the sainthood causes of both Charlene and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigure, Servant of God, a holy teacher and promoter of the cause of the Sacred Heart, who lived almost all his life in Arnaudville before his death in 1977. Escalante met with the Friends of Charlene on Saturday morning and was impressed by their organization and enthusiasm.
He said that Charlene’s body, donated to the diocese, was exhumed late last year and that an anthropologist found her body intact; a scapula to the Sacred Heart and a rosary were in her coffin. She was placed in a new, steel coffin and returned to the refurbished tomb, where devoted followers visit to pray and seek her intercessions. The sealed coffin will protect her remains from water intruding at her gravesite. Small pieces of some of her fingers were taken as relics.
Escalante said the volume of testimonies for Charles is so heavy — about 1,600 testimonies — that it is taking additional time for review. People continue to testify to seeing her in visions and dreams — she retains the image of a child, they say, and is dressed in some visions as she is dressed in the tomb. Some credit her for recoveries to health.
John Dale Richard, who was a young teen when his sister died but is now in his later 70s, said people continue to flock to her tomb, sometimes by the busload. Oftentimes, he greets them there and to talk about his beloved sister.
Escalante said Lavergne’s arrival at the church has reenergized efforts on behalf of Charlene’s cause. He said the devotion is diverse, with supporters from around the world. Since Thursday night’s Mass was announced on social media, he said, more than 36,000 people had read or responded to it.
“There are thousands of people coming to Richard” to visit the tomb and pray, he said. “It is hard to doubt that much faith.”