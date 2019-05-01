A Lafayette Parish grand jury Wednesday indicted several Acadiana residents on murder charges in unrelated incidents, according to the office of the district attorney of the 15th Judicial District.
A Church Point man was indicted Wednesday on two charges of first-degree murder in connection with a March 30 shooting at the French Colony Apartment complex in Carencro.
Jeremy R. Edwards, 20, of Church Point, is charged with the murders of Adam Williamson, 20, of Krotz Springs, and Dustin Wiltz, 20, of Scott.
Police said Edwards was visiting friends at an apartment for a few hours before suddenly shooting two of the eight or so people in the apartment at the time. After the shooting, police said Edwards stole a vehicle and led them on a chase.
He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $200,000 bond.
Ernest J. White III, 31, of Lafayette, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the March 17 shooting death of his father, Ernest White Jr., 68.
According to police reports, the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. March 17 in the 400 block of Edison Street.
White is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $130,000 bond, including $75,000 on the murder charge, $25,000 each on charges of possession of a firearm and violation of protective orders, and $5,000 for possession of or dealing in firearms.
William G. Williams, 26, of Lafayette, was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with a 2018 overdose.
Police said they found Ethon Daigle, 20, of Scott, and Williams unconscious in the 100 block of St. Charles Street around 10:30 p.m. April 19. Daigle died and police determined Williams gave Daigle the drugs that caused him to overdose. Williams was arrested May 18, 2018.
Two Lafayette men were indicted Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 death of Deamondre Arceneaux, 19, of Lafayette.
Arceneaux’s body was found in a ditch off Breaux Road near the intersection with Francois Drive in Carencro.
Tyron J. Coates, 21, and Quentin D. Washington, 20, were charged in connection with Arceneaux's death. At the time, police said Washington was incarcerated at Riverbend Correctional Center and Coates was incarcerated at Caldwell Correctional Center, both on other unrelated weapons charges.
The grand jury also indicted Ryan C. Edmond, 36, of Lafayette, for the attempted second-degree murder of Ryan Wayne Perez in April 2018; Harry Will Thomas Jr., 60, of Lafayette, on charges of sexual battery of a juvenile and first-degree rape of a person under age 13, both of which are felonies; and Matthew G. Dennis, 40, of Carencro, on charges of molestation of a juvenile and forcible rape, both felonies.