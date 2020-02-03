Lafayette Police Department crime statistics show a 7% overall decrease in crime in the city of Lafayette in 2019 compared with 2018, with 449 fewer crimes year to year, according to a statement issued Monday by the police department.
The city saw increases in two crime categories. Five more homicides were committed in 2019, up from nine in 2018, an increase of 55%.
Thirteen more burglaries were committed in 2019, up from 1,019 the previous year, a 1% increase.
The number of rapes reported dropped from 21 to 16, a 24% decrease.
Ten fewer robberies were reported, down from 158 in 2018, a 6% decrease.
Assaults dropped 2%, with eight fewer reported year-to-year. For 2018, 493 assaults were reported compared with 485 in 2019.
Thefts were down by 383 or 8%, from 4,485 to 4,102, with auto thefts dropping by 61 or 16%, from 387 in 2018 to 317 in 2019.
More suspects younger than 18 were arrested in the city of Lafayette in 2019 than 2018. In 2019, 756 were arrested compared with 618 in 2018, an increase of 138 or 22%.
Adult arrests increased by 430 or 5%, from 9,357 in 2018 to 9,787 in 2019.
Statistically, there was little difference in the number of service calls from 2018 (191,678) to 2019 (190,907), a decrease of only .4% or 771 calls.