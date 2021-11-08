A $400,000 sports-themed splash pad is in the works at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The new splash pad, which received funding approval last month, is expected to be ready by next summer.

The 3,050-square-foot splash pad will include a toddler zone and a family zone with concrete decking surrounding the play areas.

Included in the project proposal by Aquatic Interactive is a soccer ball water slide, baseball water buckets and a variety of fountains with basketball, tennis, football, baseball and soccer themes.

The splash pad is just one project underway to improve the city's recreation facilities.

Youngsville leaders are also actively working to expand the sports complex, clean up a nearby park and connect the two with an 8-foot sidewalk.

"It's about to really pop," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter during the city's October council meeting.

The Youngsville City Council approved during the Oct. 14 meeting amending its capital outlay budget by $400,000 for the construction of the splash pad.

The council also approved two additional budget amendments during the meeting related to the sports complex. The first to spend $1.5 million to replace turf on five existing fields. The second is to spend $3.5 million to acquire a 46.5-acre property adjacent to the 70-acre sports complex.

Ritter and Tim Robichaux, director of the sports complex, have repeatedly said the city has outgrown the existing facilities.

Plans for the expansion are preliminary and will likely involve public input in the coming months. Ritter and Robichaux are hoping to cater to the needs of the growing number of teams and tournaments that have shown interest in using the facility.

Among those are collegiate competitions, including one planned for next year.

The Youngsville Sports Complex is hosting the Mardi Gras Mambo, an NCAA collegiate fast-pitch softball tournament, in February. The tournament will feature 10 teams with more than 250 players. Some of the teams will also ride in the Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, which happens the same weekend.

One of the tournament highlights will feature the UL Ragin Cajuns softball team as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide team, which recently competed in the 2021 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.