Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday declared a state of emergency over an underground fire burning at a Scott tire landfill.
The fire has been burning at the C&D Landfill on Renaud Drive since around Dec. 3. Residents have complained of noxious odors and smoke from the fire, but have not been ordered at this time to evacuate, Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said.
Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the fire is about 35-40 feet deep. The fire is contained to the landfill site, he said, but officials are concerned the fire will grow and vapors will spread off site.
A contractor with specialized equipment is expected to arrive Saturday, Sonnier said. The immediate plan, he said, is to cover cracks in the ground where vapors are being released.
State and local officials are expected to meet Monday to discuss how to handle the situation on a more permanent basis.
Meanwhile, Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are monitoring the air in and around the landfill three times a day Sonnier said.
"As of now," he said, "the air is still clear in that area."
This isn't the first time the company had problems at that landfill, Sonnier said. In August 2018, there was a fire which DEQ ordered extinguish. Sonnier said officials thought the fire had been put out at that time. How it restarted is unclear, he said.