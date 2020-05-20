The Green Room bar, a downtown Lafayette fixture, plans to reopen Friday after installing a small kitchen and receiving a state food permit.
The bar is also expanding its sidewalk seating area to front two neighboring buildings that share a landlord with the Green Room, creating a rectangular seating area that is 115 feet wide by 10 feet deep.
The food permit is necessary for bars to operate under the state’s Phase 1 reopening order. The order went into effect on May 15 after the coronavirus crisis forced two months of retail business and restaurant closures.
“That’s just a long time to be closed,” said bar owner Robert Guercio. “Not being open, it’s tough mentally, just to stay positive.”
Other opening requirements are limiting the number of people inside to 25% of occupancy under the fire code, and to maintain “strict social distancing” between patrons. That typically means six feet of distance, although the order does not specify a minimum distance requirement for bars and restaurants.
Guercio said bar stools will be placed a safe distance, and staff will encourage people to use the outdoor area, which he called an “interim solution” for safe operation but could become permanent — it’s too soon to say. Bartenders will wear masks.
The kitchen will be bare bones: microwave, crockpot, food warmer, refrigerator and perhaps a toaster oven. For the moment, the menu items will be limited to hot dogs, chili dogs and Frito pies, though Guercio said he hopes to add more items in the future.
“We are not trying to be a restaurant, although over time we do plan on phasing in additional menu items, appetizers and things like that,” Guercio said.
The current order expires June 5, and Gov. John Bel Edwards has not said what level of restrictions will follow. Guercio said he initially considered waiting until the next phase, but he and the bar's staff decided to push for a kitchen and food permit because of uncertainty over what might happen next.
Plumbing, painting and other work happened at a frenzied pace over the course of a week, and it cost about $6,000, he said.
“We were just motivated to go for it,” Guercio said.