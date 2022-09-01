The Lafayette City Council wants to know if Mayor-President Josh Guillory benefited from any Lafayette Consolidated Government work since he took office in January 2020 and whether he, his staff or anyone else broke laws in authorizing or conducting drainage work.
A resolution on the Sept. 6 City Council meeting agenda states in clear terms council members' intent to investigate the executive branch of LCG, including Guillory and his staff, and outside individuals and entities involved in drainage work to determine compliance with local, state and federal laws and to determine whether Guillory has benefitted from LCG work.
Since June the council, spearheaded by chairwoman Nanette Cook and vice chairman Glenn Lazard, has been trying to get answers from Guillory and his staff about drainage work that landed LCG in federal court and may have prompted a federal investigation into possible bid law violations. Guillory refused to answer questions, saying his staff was too busy to gather the necessary responses to 18 questions Cook posed.
Around the same time, news reports described how Rigid Constructors, which had a $390,000 contract for as-needed excavation work, ended up with nearly $4 million in work for a single project Guillory authorized through amendments to the excavation contract instead of bidding the project separately. The company, according to reports by The Current, has received $54 million in 2022 from LCG for drainage work.
The Current also reported Aug. 10 that Guillory and his wife, Jamie, created an equipment supply company, WM&N Supplies and Machinery, in August 2021, a month after the mayor-president rolled out a multi-million dollar spending plan. Josh Guillory's name was later removed from the company's public filings. Jamie Guillory is still listed as manager and registered agent on documents available online through the Louisiana Secretary of State Office. The Current did not conclude WM&N received any work or funds from LCG or Rigid Constructors.
The City Council is expected Tuesday to vote on a resolution authorizing an investigation, which the Home Rule Charter gives it the authority to do, and an ordinance budgeting $100,000 for the investigation. Cook said earlier this week she expects the council to hire an auditor and possibly others to investigate.
The investigation, according to the resolution, is to determine complaince with the Home Rule Charter; federal, state and local laws; and LCG policies and procedures.
It will look at the direct or indirect involvement financially or otherwise of the mayor-president and "officials, officers, employees, departments, offices and agencies over which the mayor-president exercises general executive and administrative authority," as well as thrid-party people or entities in:
- All drainage-related projects and works, including all transactions, events, occurences, facts and circumstances involving the direct or indirect expenditure of public funds, use of personnel, employees, assets or resources of the city of Lafayette from May 1, 2021, until the present.
- The direct or indirect expenditure of public funds or use of personnel, employees, assets or resources of the city of Lafayette by the mayor-president, at the direction of the mayor-president or benefiting the mayor-president since Jan. 6, 2020.
A simple majority vote of the City Council is required to approve the resolution Tuesday and to introduce the ordinance to pay for the investigation. The ordinance would go before the council for final approval at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The mayor-president typically has the authority to veto ordinances, but the charter prohibits him from vetoing an ordinance "appropriating funds for auditing or investigating any part of the executive branch."
A request for comment from the mayor-president was not answered Thursday. City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said he was in a meeting and had not seen the ordinance so declined to comment on whether Guillory has the authority to veto the ordinance.