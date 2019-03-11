One person is dead and another is missing after a helicopter based out of New Iberia crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, according to The Bristow Group, the helicopter's owner, which operates out of Houston.
The flight was carrying one pilot and one passenger. Crews recovered the passenger, who was fatally injured in the accident. Bristow said it was assisting with continued operations to recover the pilot.
Out of respect for the privacy of the families, the names of the passenger and pilot are not being released at this time, said President and Chief Executive Officer Don Miller.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragic accident,” Miller said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our passengers and crew, so yesterday’s accident deeply affects all of us. We are committed to conducting a full investigation and supporting everyone impacted by this.”
The crash occurred around noon Sunday off the coast of Lafourche Parish. The aircraft, a Bell 407, was operating between Galliano and Venice.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office helped recovery efforts at the scene, according to its Facebook page.