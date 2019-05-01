Vice President Mike Pence is considering a visit to St. Landry Parish to tour the three historically African-American churches destroyed by an arsonist in late March and early April.

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, said in a statement that discussions about the visit are ongoing. His office said a visit is in the works, but they could not confirm details about the trip.

"The security nature of a visit from the vice president is quite extensive, but I can tell you there has been talk about such a visit and that my office has been involved from the beginning to help coordinate it," Higgins said in an emailed statement. "The White House asked us to help."

The three churches – St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas – were destroyed in a 10-day span between March 26 and April 4.

Holden Matthews, the 21-year-old son of a local sheriff’s deputy, was arrested in the case and charged with aggravated arson, two counts of simple arson and three hate crime counts. Matthews was denied bond April 15.

Judge James Doherty said he’s considered a continued risk to the community due to the evidence against him and the seriousness of the charges.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning testified at Matthews’ bond hearing that physical evidence at the scene, photos and videos taken from Matthews’ cell phone, and cell tower records connected Matthews to the crimes.

Area surveillance video also captured footage of a pickup truck matching the characteristics of a truck owned by Matthews’ father, Deputy Roy Matthews, in the area of each of the three fires, Browning said.

