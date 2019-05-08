Rayne native Mike Richard has been named Acadian's 2019 Paramedic of the Year for his "remarkable work ethic, exemplary paramedic skills and positive attitude and leadership."
Richard was given the award alongside former partner, 2019 EMT of the Year Tyler Weaver at Wednesday's Medic of the Year Luncheon at the Cajundome in Lafayette. They were both nominated and won for their work in the company's Southwest region that covers Lake Charles and the surrounding areas. Richard and Weaver beat out candidates each from other regions to win these honors.
"For the second time in our history, our Paramedic and EMT of the Year are partners on the same ambulance... They make quite the pair in not only their excellence, but also in how they enjoy their work," said Dr. Charles Burnell, chief medical officer at Acadian Companies. "I like to call them the dynamic duo."
Richard first joined Acadian in 2008 and was recently promoted in December to paramedic field supervisor in Acadia Parish, where he operates a rural response sprint truck and handles some of the area's governmental relations while mentoring new hires. Burnell said Richard is both an outstanding paramedic and leader in Acadia Parish.
"I never thought I'd ever be chosen for something like this. It's still kind of surreal to be chosen by my peers to then be selected by the selecting committee... I was like, 'This can't be real. There's no way,'" Richard said. "It's incredible. At this point, it's the highlight of my career. It's the single greatest thing to happen in my career."
Richard and Weaver also started the ambulance cleaning competition to promote keeping the ambulances as clean and presentable as possible inside and out. The "dynamic duo" will go on to represent the Louisiana and Mississippi region for Acadian Companies at the American Ambulance Association's Stars of Life Conference in our nation's capital next month.
Elizabeth Smart
The keynote speaker at Acadian's annual luncheon was Elizabeth Smart.
Smart gained notoriety in 2002 when she was kidnapped at age 14 from her home in Utah. She was held captive for nine months, and was raped and tortured daily, before she was rescued in 2003.
Now 31, Smart is a public speaker and an advocate for child safety. She said she shares the worst moments of her life because it reinforces her message of hope.
"We all go through some sort of trauma in our life," Smart said. "But we don't have to be defined by it. We are defined by what we do after."
Finalists
In addition to winner Mike Richard, the 2019 finalists for Regional Paramedics of the Year include:
- Cecil Fairchild, Air Med
- Jessica McGarvey, Jackson County
- Darrell Easley, Bayou Region
- Kevin Thomas, Northshore
- Lucas Reiners, Capital Region
- Shannon Duet, Orleans
- Julie Larcart, Central LA
- Kevin Wolfe, Management Systems
- Renee Guidry, Hub City
In addition to winner Tyler Weaver, the Regional EMT of Year finalists include:
- Von Davis, Bayou Region
- Johnathan Steele, Jackson County
- Brittany Jordan, Capital Region
- Nicole Lumpkin, Northshore
- Brenden Kessler, Central LA
- Claude Robertson, Orleans
- Brent Reinhardt, Hub City